Lawyer André Chame chosen as spokesperson for SAF negotiations between Botafogo and Eagle Holding

THE Botafogo announced this Tuesday that it will have an official channel to discuss matters about the SAF in press vehicles. The lawyer André Chame will be responsible for this, as the club informed through a note posted on the official website.

+ First contact! John Textor praises Botafogo fans: ‘Unbelievable’



André has been with Botafogo S/A since the first project, then led by Laércio Paiva. He will be responsible for addressing the issue in an official manner in any press vehicle. The name was a consensus between Alvinegro and Eagle Holding, a company owned by John Textor, an investor who is buying SAF from General Severiano’s club.

In the note, the club stressed that the moment is for attention and respect for the confidentiality clauses in the contracts.

BOTAFOGO NOTE:

“As a strategic position in this period of intense negotiations between Botafogo and Eagle Holdings aiming at the creation of a new corporate structure through SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol), the lawyer André Chame, from the “Kalache, Chame, Costa Braga Advogados” office, was defined by the parties involved as the only spokesperson authorized to address the issue in the press.

The new positioning aims to maintain a uniform discourse, with Governance, Compliance and full alignment between the parties, providing safe and responsible information to all those who may be directly or indirectly impacted by the news flow. This type of procedure is common in professional and structured mergers and acquisitions.

It is noteworthy that at this stage of the negotiations, the top priority of the executives is to conduct the process in a way that best serves everyone’s interests, it being necessary to respect the confidentiality clauses existing in the contract.

Requests for interviews with the lawyer André Chame must be made through the Club’s press office.”