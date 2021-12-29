Learn how to get vaccinated against the flu in Recife, Olinda and Paulista; municipalities have itinerant actions and immunization points in malls | Pernambuco

With this release, all people over the age of 6 months can be vaccinated in the state. The A H3N2 variant has caused flu outbreaks in states like Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Bahia.

In Recife, the city government reported that it recorded a 36.3% increase in cases of flu syndrome in 2021, compared to 2020.

In the bulletin released on Monday (27), the State Department of Health (SES) released another round of test results for Influenza.

In the analysis, 1,370 positive laboratory samples were obtained, being 1,361 for subtype A (H3N2) and nine non-subtyped A.

Find out which were the first confirmed cases in PE

Flu or Covid-19? See differences between disease symptoms

With this, Pernambuco totals 1,592 cases of the disease in Pernambuco since the beginning of this year, with 1,578 of the H3N2 subtype (1,577 by laboratory criteria and 1 by clinical-epidemiological) and 14 cases not subtyped.

Queues of patients with flu symptoms continue at RMR health facilities

Of the total number of cases registered until the second (27), 118 (7.5%) presented Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG). Two more deaths were also registered. Thus, the state now has five confirmed deaths from influenza A (H3N2).

According to SES, the analyzes are being carried out at the Central Public Health Laboratory (Lacen-PE).

This Tuesday (28), health centers were filled with people who had flu symptoms. In some units in Greater Recife, there were queues (see video above).

2 of 3 Flu vaccine dose given in the capital of Pernambuco — Photo: Ikamahã/Recife Health Department Flu vaccine dose given in the capital of Pernambuco — Photo: Ikamahã/Recife Health Department

In the capital of Pernambuco, doses of the vaccine against Influenza are applied in 150 health centers. In addition to these locations, it is also possible to receive the immunizing agent in five shopping malls and itinerant points throughout the city (see list below).

In shopping malls, immunization takes place from Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 8 pm, and on Sundays, from 12 pm to 8 pm. Check which ones have immunization:

Shopping Tacaruna, in Santo Amaro, on the ground floor, next to Livraria Leitura;

RioMar, in Pina, on the L2 floor, near the Tok&Stok store;

Shopping Boa Vista, in the neighborhood of the same name, on the ground floor of the shopping center;

Shopping Recife, in Boa Viagem, on the top floor, next to the cinema;

Shopping Plaza, in Casa Forte, on the E3 floor parking lot.

The itinerant points are open until Thursday (30). In the same places where doses of the flu vaccine were made available, it is also possible to receive immunization against the new coronavirus, without the need for an appointment. The population can take both immunizations on the same day.

To receive the vaccine, residents must have a photo ID and proof of residence.

Those who do not have proof of residence or electoral address can use a self-declaration of residence, which was created specifically for the action.

Córrego do Sargento – Córrego do Sargento, 02, Dois Unidos (Morning)

Beira Rio Housing Complex – Rua das Moças, 450, Arruda – Landmark: Lava Jato do Evandro (Afternoon)

Berardo Community – 61 Antonio de Sá Street – Prado (Cana Street) – Berardo Residents Association (Morning and Afternoon)

Bongi Community – Rua Dona Maria Augusta Nogueira, 145, Bongi (Morning)

Alto José Bonifácio Community – Rua Doutor Benevenuto Teles Neto, Alto José Bonifácio – José Bonifácio Residents Association (Morning)

Promised Land – Rua José Brasileiro Vila Nova, s/n, Paz e Amor, Ibura – Galpão IFC (Morning)

Córrego do Curió – Rua da Liberdade, Dois Unidos (Morning)

Campina do Barreto – Rua Griseirio, 17, Campina do Barreto – Landmark: Next to the USF Sister Terezinha (Afternoon)

Alto do Mandu Community – Rua Bacuri, 273 – Alto do Mandu (Morning)

Community of Crab – Rua Zeferino, 125 – Ilha do Retiro (Morning)

Vila São Miguel Community – Rua Aprígio Alves, 32, Afogados. (Mission of Peace Church) (Morning)

Camboriu Community – Rua Camboriu, N° 149, Vasco da Gama – Residents’ Association – Reference point: Barraca de Seu Neco (Morning)

Três Carneiros Alto – Avenida Tiradentes, s/n, Três Carneiros Alto, Cohab – Clube de Mães (Morning and Afternoon)

Rua Anita, 48, in União block – Bairro da Macaxeira – Reference: Campo da União (Morning and Afternoon)

3 of 3 Flu vaccine dose given in Olinda — Photo: Olinda City Hall/Publishing Flu vaccine dose applied in Olinda — Photo: Olinda City Hall/Publishing

In Olinda, it is possible to get the flu vaccine in all health units in the municipality. In addition to these locations, Shopping Patteo Olinda, located in Casa Caiada, also applies the immunizing agent, starting this Tuesday (28).

According to the Health Department of Olinda, the action takes place from 9 am to 4 pm, on Floor L2. It is necessary to bring a vaccination card and a document, which can be RG, CPF or Unified Health System (SUS) card.

If the person does not have a vaccination card, the secretariat informed that proof of vaccination was delivered.

Shopping Patteo Olinda is located at Rua Carmelita Soares Muniz de Araújo, number 225, in Casa Caiada.

In Paulista it is possible to receive doses of the vaccine against influenza and also undergo free testing for the disease.

The tests take place at the Center for Endemic Diseases and Medical Analysis of Paulista (Ceamp), from Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 4 pm. The center is located on Rua Doutor José Mariano, in the Artur Lundgren I district.

Influenza immunization was made available at all health units in the city and also at the Covid-19 vaccination centers. The population can take both immunizations on the same day.

It is necessary to be in possession of the CPF and the vaccination booklet. The city government stressed that “adults who do not have the booklet need to remember if they have already received the dose this year, as it can only be administered annually”.

The Municipal Health Department advised that people with flu-like symptoms postpone the day of receiving the application of the immunizing agent.

Check out the updated vaccination poles against Covid-19 and Influenza, operating from Tuesday (28) to Thursday (30): 9am to 4pm:

SESI: Rua São Pedro, Paratibe

Aurora Park: Center of Paulista

Siqueira Campos Street: Center of Paulista

PE-22 Drive-thru: Former BPRV Nucleus, near the interchange that gives access to Maria Farin

Paulista Health Faculty (Fasup): Avenida Dr. Cláudio José Gueiros Leite, 3580, at Janga

Church of Nossa Senhora do Ó – Avenida Doutor Cláudio José Gueiros Leite, Janga

Paulista North Way Shopping (L1 Floor): Downtown Paulista

Atacadão: Center of Paulista

According to the city of Paulista, itinerant vaccination takes place from 7:00 am to 11:00 am, this Tuesday (28th) until Thursday (30th).

Pelópidas Silveira Integrated Terminal, Center of Paulista.