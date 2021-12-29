learn to recognize one of the first signs of Ômicron

The Ômicron variant has been shown to be more contagious than the other strains of Sars-CoV-2. Therefore, it is important to know well the symptoms that the new version of the coronavirus causes in the human body.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, experts suggest that one of the first signs of infection by the Ômicron variant is a hoarse voice, appearing without the person having screamed or spent the night singing.

Ryan Roach, chief executive of Discovery Health, South Africa’s largest private health insurer, said hoarseness comes as a result of the sore throat, which is one of the most common symptoms experienced by patients with Ômicron.

Main symptoms of the Ômicron variant

Initially, doctors in South Africa, who have been dealing with the variant for a long time, suggested that the most common symptoms presented would be body pain, headache and fatigue.

Some of these signs have also been reported in people infected with the other strains, such as Delta and Gamma, but the physical discomfort would be more pronounced with the new strain.

Doctor Angelique Coetzee, responsible for alerting health authorities about the emergence of Ômicron, commented in several interviews that patients with mild conditions were quite tired. The infectologist also noticed an elevation in heart rate in infected children.

In addition, South African infectologists have identified that individuals with Ômicron have night sweats, unlike Delta infection.