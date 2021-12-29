Leaving Luxembourg intensifies Cruzeiro’s search for a new coach and 2 names are exposed: “They were sought”

The Belo Horizonte club justified the change in the football department in the sense of “adjusting the accounts to the club’s budget reality”

Vanderlei Luxemburgo will not coach Cruzeiro in 2022. This Tuesday afternoon (28), the coach was informed that he and his own coaching staff are out of the Belo Horizonte club’s plans for the next season. The news was already expected, especially after Alexandre Mattos had been filed.

“In order to adapt the accounts to the club’s budget reality, the board was instructed not to renew with the current technical committee. The new team will be announced in the coming days. In parallel, other disconnections in the football department are ongoing. Cruzeiro is immensely grateful to all the professionals for the services they provide.” wrote Fox on Twitter.

Thus, two names were exposed shortly after Luxa’s resignation. According to an article published by journalist Victor Martins, from UOL Esporte, Fernando Diniz and Mano Menezes are commanders who are of interest to the celestial team for the next year. Despite speculation, one thing is certain: in the BH team everything passes through Ronaldo now.

The Planeta do Futebol profile echoed the update behind the scenes at Toca II: “With Luxembourg officially out, Cruzeiro has already made contacts with two other coaches: Fernando Diniz and Mano Menezes. The technicians were contacted even before the official announcement of Luxa’s departure”, highlighted the portal.

The information circulating in Minas Gerais is that R9 and company are doing a real ‘fine comb’ in the contracts in force on Cruzeiro. In this sense, not even the payroll of R$ 3 million should continue to be valid for next year, as the now businessman seeks sustainable management for Cabuloso and wants to reduce expenses.