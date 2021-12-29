Leicester’s limited team, full of embezzlement, surprised, on Tuesday, by stopping the best attack in the Premier League, and beating Liverpool, by 1 to 0, in your stadium. As a result, the hosts reached 25 points, in ninth place, while the Beatles City team parked at 41 points, alongside Chelsea and six behind leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool’s dominance in the first half was not transformed into goals by the lack of precision of their players and also by the good performance of goalkeeper Schmeichel, author of at least three beautiful saves, including one in Salah’s penalty kick in the 16th minute. The Egyptian striker still had the opportunity on the rebound, but, with his head, hit the crossbar.







Leicester surprises and beats Liverpool in the Premier League Photo: Rebecca Naden

With difficulties to break Leicester’s blockade, Liverpool took danger on rebounds, especially with captain Henderson, who three times had the opportunity to submit, but was unsuccessful. One of the highlights was left-back Tsimikas, who was very active in attack.

The hosts, on the other hand, were wary of looking for counterattacks until the 28th minute, when Vardy was stopped by Van Dijk. The same Leicester striker had a beautiful table with Castagne, in the 34th minute, but hit the defense. The 0-0 scoreboard didn’t show what the first half was, with 16 submissions and a lot of movement on the part of both teams.

The second half had the same panorama, with Liverpool having the same difficulty to pierce Leicester’s ‘wall’. At nine minutes, in exchange for quick passes, Mané came free, but sent him out. After losing so many chances, Liverpool were punished, in the 14th minute, with Lookman, who was only three minutes on the field, when replacing Iheanacho. He quickly appeared in the area and hit Alisson’s exit.

The goal destabilized Liverpool. Coach Juergen Klopp put Firmino on the field, but the team worsened their offensive production. Van Dijk tried to decide, but Schmeichel didn’t allow it in the 40th minute. In desperation, at 49, Alisson went into the area in a corner, but nothing went right for the Liverpool team.

Other results: Crystal Palace 3 x 0 Norwich City, Southampton 1 x 1 Tottenham Hotspur and Watford 1 x 4 West Ham.