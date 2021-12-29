Leicester wins chess game against Liverpool and, in tatters, shows signs of reaction

Once again, predictions could not predict the imponderable factor, will and inspiration. This Tuesday (28), Leicester, torn apart by injuries and the fatigue of its squad, received Liverpool at the King Power Stadium and went against logic, winning 1-0 and holding an intense bombardment in their area.

It wasn’t for lack of submissions that Liverpool left the stadium with no points. On the contrary: for most of the 90 minutes, the Reds’ tendency was to populate the attacking field and try to take down Leicester’s defensive barrier at the base of the ball.

the balance of the scale

On the one hand, the most regular team in England this season. On the other, a former champion who had been suffering from embezzlement and feeling the weight of the sequence of games like few others. Since last week, when they fell in the League Cup to the same Liverpool, Leicester could not rest properly, which was mitigated by injuries that took nine athletes out of combat, in all.

The Foxes marathon had its lowest point on Sunday when Manchester City delivered six goals in that same completely patched defense. The situation was bad before that: 33 goals were conceded in 18 matches, something very worrying for those who intend to fight for a place in Europe. But this is Leicester, who loves to overcome mountains of difficulty.

a badly missed penalty

Liverpool did their part. Resting from not taking the field over the weekend, Jürgen Klopp’s team hammered as expected throughout the opening 45 minutes. The combative posture yielded a penalty in the 14th minute, while Leicester’s defense tried not to headbang. When it came to clearing the way for victory, Mohamed Salah hit badly and bumped into Kasper Schmeichel. Even with a rebound, the Egyptian missed the header and hit the crossbar.

With the ball and with the power to decide the course of the match, Liverpool didn’t bother with the lost chance and continued putting pressure on Leicester, which was content to go to the locker rooms without conceding goals, which by the way is quite rare this season. With each minute gained, the Foxes believed that perhaps the planned outcome of the confrontation was not a defeat.

The Liverpool issue involved lack of aim and a bright night by Schmeichel. In addition to the penalty save, the Dane worked three more times to prevent Liverpool from spilling the blood of the home team. It was only in the second half that the reaction came, although it wasn’t necessary to expose so much to punish the Reds.

the thrust that kills

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall played the only goal of the match, in the 59th minute. The midfielder carried the ball from the left and activated the talisman Ademola Lookman, who had already made an impact against City, in the previous round. Lookman, with three minutes on the field (entering Hamza Choudhury’s place), continued the Dewsbury-Hall race, entered the area and crashed into Alisson’s exit. The crime was complete. It was Leicester’s only shot in goal, taking the other two submissions out.

The effect of Lookman’s goal put even more fire on Leicester’s team, which even at the limit, decided to attack Liverpool a little more. I had little ball, but I knew how to take care of it. The defensive midfielder Wilfried Ndidi, improvised at the back, occupied all the spaces that the Reds could take advantage of on the field. This willful performance encouraged the teammates, who boxed the visitors until the end of the match.

Hands tied, it was up to Klopp to tinker with the structure of his midfield. Fabinho, who is still not in top form after contracting covid-19, left midway through the final stage to make way for James Milner. It wasn’t the intensity the team needed to distribute the ball quickly. With the entry of Roberto Firmino, in the 70th minute, things moved on.

Naturally, with the volume of play presented, Klopp could at least hope for a draw. What the coach didn’t expect was such a relentless night from Schmeichel and Ndidi, who always showed up to block offensive actions. Salah, who was not the same after the missed penalty, was too erratic. Sadio Mané was also indebted. Without an effective participation of this duo, it was difficult to expect anything good. Even Alisson’s famous climb into the box in the closing minutes happened, but the ball didn’t even come close to the goalkeeper.

The final statistic shows Liverpool’s clubfoot at the King Power Stadium: there were 21 shots, 4 in goal, 12 out and another 5 blocked, very little. The biggest frustration was taking the field with the task of beating a shaken Leicester and leaving with a second loss to the Premier League in the bag. In Manchester, Pep Guardiola smiles: City’s gap could widen further on Wednesday when the Citizens face Brentford. In this vein, Chelsea should also take advantage of the stumble of Klopp and his men, if they beat Brighton, also on Wednesday.

The Premier League doesn’t forgive this kind of setback. Liverpool had all the conditions to win, whether by performance or by the complete and rested squad. However, it did not know how to capitalize on it. In King Power’s locker rooms, Leicester may not have been as enchanting as five years ago, but he won. And winning, when everything is against you and even the wind can knock you down, is the best thing.