Léo Lins makes a “joke” with Aline Mineiro involving DJ Ivis, and Pamella Holanda says: ‘Disgusting’

[Alerta de Gatilho] Comedian Léo Lins, former boyfriend of Aline Mineiro, caused controversy and revolt on social media after an audio of him went viral. During his stand up show, the SBT contractor made a joke about his ex-partner’s participation in “A Fazenda 13”, and mentioned DJ Ivis – arrested for assaulting his wife – in his speech.

Within the rural reality, Aline had a somewhat intimate involvement with MC Gui, which generated a lot of talk in the outside world. With that, the relationships of the two pawns ended, and Léo became the victim of jokes on social media about being “cuckold”.

In his show, the comedian talked about the situation. “I had to wait for Aline to leave and come back. I was traveling, doing a show. Needed to find her, talk, eye to eye, punch in the rib“, snapped Lins, in an excerpt released by himself on his Instagram.

Then the comedian used the name DJ Ivis, who was filmed and arrested for assaulting his ex-wife, Pamella Holanda, to say he would scare Aline. “When she arrived at my house, I left DJ Ivis playing, so she could be aware of what’s going on“, he said.

Notion passed away! Léo Lins, boyfriend of Aline Mineiro: “When she got home, I left it playing

DJ Ivis to stay tuned” pic.twitter.com/1fsaj7gqkk — I gossiped (@official gossip) December 27, 2021

The “joke” had negative repercussions on the internet, and came to the attention of Pamella herself. In comments on a gossip page, she reacted: “Disgusting.” Netherlands received national support after images of Ivis hitting her with punches and kicks spread across social media. The musician was imprisoned for three months, being released in October this year.