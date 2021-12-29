Letícia Sabatella remembers premature birth at the time of Daniella Perez’s death and revolts with the murderer: ‘Picky face’

The post by soap opera author Gloria Perez recalling the 29th anniversary of the murder of her daughter, Daniella Perez, this December 28, generated a commotion on the internet, especially among the artistic class. Among the famous who expressed their support for the writer, Letícia Sabatella’s comment draws attention. The actress said that Guilherme de Pádua, convicted along with his then wife, Paula Thomaz, for the death of his co-star in the soap opera “De corpo e alma” (1992) manifested himself on her social network.

Retrospective 2021: Breakout of the new ‘Spider-Man’ and success of ‘Marighella’ mark face-to-face return in cinema

“The killer came to comment on my Instagram! Poker face. We don’t let it go, neither me nor my followers”, said the interpreter of Empress Teresa Cristina, of the soap opera “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, on Globo.

Tonico Pereira: ‘Perhaps sex is one of my strongest addictions’

In mid-November, as soon as the news surfaced that HBO Max is preparing a series about the murder of Daniella Perez, Guilherme de Padua deleted his Instagram profile with 40,000 followers and created a private one. He currently serves as the pastor of an evangelical church in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais. In 1997, the former actor was sentenced to 19 years and six months in prison for the murder of Daniella, with scissors. But he was released on parole in 1999, after serving six years, nine months and 20 days of his sentence, a third of the total sentence (he had been in prison since 1993).

Letícia also recalled that at the time of the murder she was pregnant with her only child, Clara, from her relationship with fellow actor Ângelo Antônio. A week later, on January 4, 1993, she gave birth to the girl, prematurely:

“I’m sorry for this memory. December 28th. The news that I didn’t even try to listen to, I was pregnant. The images that didn’t leave my thoughts. The sadness. And I almost lost my daughter too. He was born after 5 months”.

At the time, Letícia says that she found the actor Raul Gazolla, then the victim’s husband, in the hospital:

“I even found Gazola in the hospital, where Clara and I were hospitalized. The nurses said he was in the emergency room and I went to give him a hug for Dani”.

The actress ended the comment by offering condolences to Gloria Perez:

“I’m sorry, master! Your strength is admirable! All the love”.