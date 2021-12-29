Lipe Ribeiro and Viih Tube kiss a lot at Gostoso’s New Year’s Eve

Determined to enjoy life without labels, Lipe Ribeiro and Viih Tube are at Gostoso’s New Year’s Eve, in Rio Grande do Norte. One of the images of the two at the party gives the clear dimension that there is no lack of chemistry between the ex-BBB and the ex-A Fazenda: the big kiss of tongue is watched by Dennis, who seems a little impressed with the couple’s performance.

Lipe has been single since the beginning of the year. Just before Christmas, he confirmed that he is in an open relationship with Viih Tube, single since October. Taking advantage of the freedom that this type of relationship offers, the influencer was seen hooking up with a girl during a party, on Sunday (26/12).

The influencer was recorded kissing a girl during in São Miguel do Gostoso, in Rio Grande do Norte, during Gostoso Rés New Year’s Eve, an eight-day event and five open bar parties.

Viih Tube, in turn, is not left behind when it comes to willingness to enjoy singleness. After kissing 46 people at Farofa da Gkay, the influencer was seen kissing with João Guilherme at a nightclub in São Paulo, on 12/15. Hours later, youtuber spent more than R$ 2,500 to pay for a taxi ride from São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro. The reason? Find Lipe.

Both Viih and Lipe ended their most recent relationships precisely by breaking respect and trust with their former partners and are now willing to enjoy life, with each other, but also with other people.

To stay up-to-date on the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! click here and get all the news and exclusive content first handThe.