List brings together the main game releases in January 2022

We hope everyone is doing well for this turn of 2021 to 2022! It was a very difficult year for everyone, but the hope is that things will soon improve with the advances in vaccination. After all, we are already starting to see the resumption of in-person game events, and little by little the release schedule should heat up again.

But very little by little. As you’ll see from this list here, January isn’t exactly the busiest month in history, so this is a good chance to finish zeroing out on the stuff you got for Christmas. Still, we have some pretty cool games on the horizon, and we’ll show you all of them below!

6th – Demon Gaze Extra (Switch, PlayStation 4)

Day 11 – Weird West (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

One of the first big games of the year, Weird West is another one of those unique projects published by Devolver Digital. Here, developers at WolfEye Studios bring you a top-down action RPG focused on the story of five bounty hunters.

With a very responsive world, there are lots of random elements that ensure each campaign is different from the last. Since we have ex-Arkane producers in the small studio, it’s no surprise to learn that Weird West even includes elements of the immersive sim genre in its formula.

Day 12 – Monster Hunter Rise (PRAÇA)

January will be a great month for computer gamers, as a number of hitherto console-exclusive titles will make the leap from video games to the PC. Starting on the 12th with Monster Hunter Rise, one of the most praised releases of 2020 on the Nintendo Switch that can now reach even more players!

if you liked Monster Hunter World, if you’re looking for a good gateway to the series, or even if you’re a fan of the oldies, Capcom hit the nail on the head and managed to contemplate all these audiences at the same time in this masterpiece!

Day 13 – astroneer (Switch)

Day 14 – God of War (PRAÇA)

And since we’re talking about great games migrating from consoles, how about playing the big winner of The Game Awards 2018 on your computer? The former PlayStation 4 exclusive is a grand re-imagining of Kratos, trading the rabid bruiser of the PlayStation 2 days for a dutiful father who needs to take care of his son Atreus. The narrative focused on the duo’s journey was highly praised, and the gameplay filled with electrifying battles around Norse mythology too, so it’s worth checking out!

Day 20 – Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (PC, Stadia, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

PvE games are having a good phase lately, so it’s nice to see that Ubisoft is on and willing to shake up one of their main franchises. It’s true that fighting an alien invasion has nothing to do with author Tom Clancy’s stamp, but the idea of ​​putting esports’ most beloved Operators to cooperate in action-packed, adrenaline-pumping missions is too promising to miss. Let’s find out how this game does compared to hits like Back 4 Blood already on the 20th!

Day 20 – Windjammers 2 (PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia)

This one goes for those looking for different sports games. Courtesy of the talented team at Dotemu, responsible for Streets of Rage 4 and for the future Ninja Turtles game, Windjammers 2 it follows on from the adored original 1994 game.

The idea is to keep throwing Frisbees towards the rival goal, taking advantage of the unique attributes of each playable character. Some are faster, some are easier to control, and so on. As a legitimate arcade, you can also abuse and appeal with special powers!

Day 21 – baby storm (Switch)

Day 27 – Circuit Superstars (Playstation 4)

Day 27 – Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 (PC, Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Day 28 – Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Switch)

Fans of Nintendo’s Pocket Monsters have been clamoring for a more open world adventure for decades, and their prayers can finally be answered in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the first major Nintendo Switch exclusive for 2022!

The overall presentation seen in the trailers caused a bit of controversy, but the art direction seems to make up for that, and the narrative potential of this vast world is enough to make this game deserve a spot on your radar when it hits the 28th.

Day 28 – Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Edition (PlayStation 5)

And since we’re talking about controversies, how about the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Edition? This remaster that includes the games Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and DLC stand alone Uncharted: The Lost Legacy pissed off a lot of people when Sony pulled the original games from the PlayStation Store, forcing tying or paying extra for the update.

That’s a shame, as the controversial move ends up taking the focus off two very fun games. A little later in the year, we’ll also have a PC port of this pack, but it doesn’t have an exact release date set yet.

And these are the main games that will be released throughout the first month of 2022! But what about you, what did you think of the January releases? Let us know in the comments below!