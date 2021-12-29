Loaned by Corinthians, Janderson announced in Grmio; see details

Shortly after breaking up with Sornoza, Corinthians saw forward Janderson officially announced this Tuesday by Grêmio. the 22 year old player signed on loan with the club from Rio Grande do Sul until the end of 2022 and will be part of the cast that seeks the team’s return to the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

Janderson has a valid link with Timão until December 2023. With the South team, the young man will play, in addition to the national second division, the State and the Copa do Brasil.

We have a new name for the Tricolor attack in 2022. Janderson, 22, arrives from Atlético-GO to help the team next season. He was featured at Under-20 at Corinthians in 2019 and soon moved up to professional. WELCOME! Read more at: https://t.co/NbKNeJSs67 pic.twitter.com/vq43sScx0L — Grêmio FBPA (@Gremio) December 28, 2021

The negotiation confirms the trend pointed out in the last days of the athlete’s trip to the South of the country. It is worth remembering that the player also aroused interest in América Mineiro, with the right to purchase federative rights by the miners.

However, according to Marcos Salum, the team’s club-company football coordinator, the player would have already agreed with Grêmio. In addition, he also stated that this agreement was due to Corinthians’ debt to the Porto Alegre club. The team from Minas Gerais will play Libertadores da América. The board did not comment on the case.

The player, by the way, played for more than a year at Atlético Goianiense on loan from the Parque São Jorge club. There, there were 34 matches played, three goals and one assist in the 2021 Brazilian Championship. Namely, the link with the Goiás team ends on December 31 of this year.

With the Alvinegra shirt, Janderson took the field 38 times and scored three goals, in addition to four assists. His contract with Corinthians is valid until December 2023. Due to the competition in the position, the team from the East zone showed no interest in repatriating him.

