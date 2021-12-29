Lockheed Martin to Develop New Tailored F-35 Variant for Unidentified Customer – Cavok Brasil

The Pentagon on Monday awarded Lockheed Martin a $49.05 million contract that will provide engineering and other related activities in support of the design and development of a tailor-made variant of the Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) aircraft for a non-customer. specified of Foreign Military Sales (FMS).

The identity of this FMS customer purchasing this ‘tailored JSF variant’ may be the subject of much speculation. Currently, except in Israel, all other JSF clients receive the default variants. Only Israel was allowed to have its own variant called the F-35I Adir.

Work on the new JSF variant is expected to be completed in December 2026 and will take place in Fort Worth, Texas (77%); Redondo Beach, California (14%); Orlando, Florida (6%); Baltimore, Maryland (1%); Owego, New York (1%) and Samlesbury, UK (1%) said a Pentagon contract announcement.

FMS contract funds in the amount of $49,059,494 will be obligated at the time of grant, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Pentagon’s contract in favor of unspecified FMS customers comes just weeks after the US indicated it was eager to move forward with the sale of F-35 fighters to the UAE after the latter canceled takeover talks citing strict end-user conditions.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington had to carry out some “analysis” but was prepared to move forward with the sale.

“We wanted to make sure, for example, that our commitment to Israel’s qualitative military advantage was secured, so we wanted to make sure we could do a thorough review of all technologies that are sold or transferred to other partners in the region, including the United Arab Emirates,” said Blinken.