Maisa and family test positive for covid-19: “Mild symptoms”

posted on 12/28/2021 2:34 PM



Maisa regretted not being able to travel, as planned, but said that she will take advantage of the quarantine to separate detachment and watch movies – (credit: Maisa/Instagram/Reprodução)

The presenter Maisa Silva announced, on social networks, that she was diagnosed with covid-19. The artist had already told, a few days ago, that her father was infected with the new coronavirus and, this Monday night (27/12), Maisa told followers that she and her mother were also infected by the disease.

“Thank you for all the better wishes for my father. He’s fine, fine. In fact, yesterday my mother and I also tested positive, which could already happen, that’s why we were at home, doing tests. All were negative, but yesterday they were positive,” he said.

All three have mild symptoms and are receiving care. The presenter, who spoke to the followers through video in the stories, appeared energetic and did not show any difficulty in breathing. Look:

The family canceled plans to spend New Year’s Eve in a village on the Ecological Route of Miracles, in Alagoas. With the cancellation of the trip, she shared plans for the 14-day quarantine, the average period in which doctors recommend isolation so as not to spread the virus.

“I’m going to catch up on series and movies, update my social network on the side (Tik Tok), organize little things I want to donate and clean brushes,” he said.