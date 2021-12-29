man flying a kite is pulled into the air

Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

A man flying a kite was suddenly dragged high into the Sri Lankan town of Jaffna. Nadarasa Manoharan, 29, was flying her handcrafted kite with friends when everyone was taken by surprise. The man was once erected to a height of 12 meters, which is equivalent to a four-story building. The scene took place on December 18th.

“When I was dragged away, I felt like I was going to die,” he said, according to the Subway. “However, I decided not to look down and continued to hold on to the rope as tightly as I could. I only let go when my hands went numb, but luckily by then I was close enough to the ground to jump. I had goosebumps, it was a frightening experience,” he added.

The man said he was flying a kite with a group of people and that everything was under control until the weather became particularly adverse, with strong and unexpected winds.

His friends seemed to let go of the rope and, suddenly, Nadarasa was taken up into the air. He suffered minor injuries.

In a similar incident last December, a 12-year-old boy in Indonesia was also suspended in midair after a kite lifted him 30 feet, forcing him to jump to safety. Look:

Viral! Inilah detik-detik seorang pria di Sri Lanka terbang hinga 9 meter karena terbawa layang-layang berukuran besar. Pria bernama Nadarasa Manoharan itu terlihat terombang-ambing berpegangan pada tali layangan tersebut. Simak video selengkapnya di sini. pic.twitter.com/J7rwwAXisH — Akuratco (@akuratco) December 27, 2021

The matter is from TN Online, with information from Metro.