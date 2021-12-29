Man reports happiness when operating ‘penis in nose’: ‘Christmas present’ | world and science



Conrado Estrada operated on a rhinophyma in the nose region – Press Release/Thomas Romo – Lenox Hill Hospital

Conrado Estrada operated on a rhinophyma in the nose regionPress Release/Thomas Romo – Lenox Hill Hospital

Published 12/28/2021 19:10

‘It was a Christmas present,’ said the 57-year-old man who had a ‘penis in his nose’ after undergoing surgery. Unlike other people, painter Conrado Estrada took advantage of the use of face masks not only to protect himself from covid-19, but also to hide a rhinophyma in his nose, and felt relieved to receive an offer from surgeon Dr. Thomas Romo to remove the deformity.

“The children asked the mothers what happened to me and I walked around wearing a face mask all the time”, said the patient in an interview with New York Post. According to Conrado, the problem not only bothered him aesthetically, but also made it difficult for him to eat or breathe: “The nose reached my lips and, whenever I ate, he would touch the silverware”.

Before receiving Dr. Thomas’ invitation, the painter sought out other specialists, but reported that none of them managed to solve his problem. This condition changed when he went to the home of the doctor, who is director of reconstructive facial plastic surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, to perform a service and was approached by him.

“I believe that God sent an angel to take care of me and that’s how I see Dr. Romo,” said Conrado. “I introduced myself and offered to correct his facial deformity, which he gladly accepted,” added the surgeon.

Rhinophyma is a condition that causes thicker skin, with pimples and wrinkles at the tip of the nose, caused by the enlargement of the sebaceous glands. Despite being classified as a form of rosacea, a type of inflammatory skin disease, the cause of the disease is still unknown.