Mara Maravilha apologizes for calling Galisteu “noses”

Mara Maravilha calls Adriane Galisteu a nose

wonder wonder made a live on Instagram this Tuesday (28), full of irony, to explain herself after causing controversy by calling Adriane Galisteu a “noss” in a TV show. The presenter believes that there was an overreaction to her comment and that she doesn’t see anything wrong with it.

“It is unnecessary for us to call something envious, bad character, usurper, a thief. When it affects the moral, the nature, the inside of the person. This outside, if you are big-mouthed, big-nosed, big-headed, whatever, it is the carcass. What matters is the inside. Everything has a context! I took the name from Adriane Galisteu (in a guessing game), but had time. If I told you what Adriane is, presenter, there’s a lot, beautiful, tall, blonde, wonderful, everything that describes her, but also describes her Ana Hickmann, Xuxa, eliana. Two things came into my head, the nose and that she was on the ‘Farm'”, said Mara.

The presenter continued, saying that she was misinterpreted. “I think she did very well in the two realities she presented, but I don’t accept that. What’s the problem with being a big nose? So am I! What’s the problem with having a big butt like that Jojo Todynho? If she wasn’t offended, why make such a fuss?” he declared.

Mara even apologized to Galisteus and praised her. “I’m sorry, darling. We have a much more important subject to focus on. There’s so much that we have to suffer. Isn’t it more worrying than the people of Bahia who are suffering? Sorry if I offended you. You’re there in my land Let’s do something for my people. You’re a queen. I’m happy with your success. I didn’t do anything, it looked like I was causing a world war. I hold no grievances, just love, peace and gratitude. mindless opinion, I’d rather you send me a Pix,” he added.

On Monday (27), after learning that she was called “noses” by Mara, Galisteus spoke out. “In a time we live where the internet has a much greater weight in our lives, we need to be on good terms with ourselves to go through unnecessary things and people, deal with comments about us all the time. Loving yourself the way you are , with your flaws and qualities, is the first step. God made you that way, without taking it away. (…) Not letting insecure people put you down is an act of love with yourself. Respect yourself above all ! Don’t accept less than you deserve! Love yourself before anything else… I know that sometimes it’s not easy but make it your homework, your mantra and believe me, It works! Look at me and my nose being happy”, he said.