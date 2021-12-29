Mara Maravilha apologizes to Adriane Galisteu after commenting: “It was a joke”

The presenter opened a live to apologize to Adriane Galisteu after comment

This Tuesday, the 28th, Marvelous Wonder (53) he responded Adriane Galisteu (48) after vent from the presenter, who felt offended by Mara’s comment about her appearance.

During the three-lane game, on the Silvio Santos Program, Mara used the adjective “nose” to refer to Adriane, who left a message about acceptance on the streets of social networks.

Mara opened a live on her Instagram to rebut the presenter and explained that the video was out of context: “We would take the name of an artist or theme and the other colleague would have to find out who it was. I took the name of Adriane, and if I told you what Adriane is, in this case, presenter, there are a lot, beautiful, tall, blonde, wonderful, everything that describes her, but also describes Ana Hickmann, Eliana. Then two things came to my mind, the nose and that she was in the ‘Farm.’ And what I know is that she is well resolved with the nose her […] It was a game, it was a joke, it wasn’t something random or free”, declared Mara.

The live had more than 6,000 spectators and Mara stressed that she had no intention of offending Galisteu: “I always saw her as very talented, hardworking. And it was a joke, a play… I didn’t need all that.”, he said.

The SBT presenter added, formalizing her apology to Galisteu: “I’m sorry, Galisteus. I didn’t mean to offend”.

Before the broadcast, Mara invited Galisteu and some journalists to participate in the live: “Let’s clarify everything. If Galisteu wants to participate in the live, yes, she can! […] Who knows about my intention, what I said, how I spoke and in what context I spoke, it was me!”, he finished Wonderful Wonder.





