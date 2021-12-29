Mara Maravilha asks Adriane Galisteu for forgiveness: ‘I didn’t want to offend’ | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction/Instagram Adriane Galisteu and Mara Maravilha

Mara Maravilha asked Adriane Galilsteu’s forgiveness for calling the host of A Fazenda 13 a nose in the last edition of the Silvio Santos Program, shown on Sunday (26), on SBT. “I’m sorry, Galisteu. Sorry, I didn’t mean to offend,” she said during a live.

This columnist who writes to you interacted with Silvio Santos’ pupil during the live broadcast and I managed to ask some questions. Mara was quite irritated and upset by the negative repercussions of her comment, but tried to explain what actually happened.

“If I said she is beautiful, tall, blonde, wonderful, I would describe her. But I would also describe several others, like Ana Hickmann, Eliana. And the issue of the nose came to me. As far as I know, it is very well resolved with her nose. I never said she was boring, ugly or lacking in talent,” he clarified.

Within the framework of the Silvio Santos Program, the dynamics set up by the production asked a participant to draw the name of a famous person, a food or a place to try to make their partner guess. And when describing Galisteu, she mentioned the name of the reality show on Record and mentioned his nose.

“I’ve always seen her very talented, hardworking, she gives an audience. And it was a game, a play, I didn’t need all that,” he said.

During the broadcast, which had nearly 6,000 people watching simultaneously, Mara received a lot of criticism for her comment about Galisteus, but she made the point that there was no intention to offend.

I even questioned her if she harbored grievances about Galistey from the time she presented Much More, in the Band, in which Mara was humiliated by the production of the program, which showed a video saying that the Bahian woman was addicted to slimming pills.

“I don’t hold any grievances, I like her. I understood that at the time it was evil in her production. The only thing I want to save is health and money”, stressed the SBT presenter.