Marcelinho Carioca criticizes Luxa after dismissal: ‘What to plant will reap’ – 12/28/2021

Former player Marcelinho Carioca criticized coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, who was fired today from Cruzeiro. The two have been disaffected since the time they played for Corinthians.

“When he was coach at Real Madrid he took Ronaldo and Raul’s foot at the games, making fun, substituting and wanted to show power and authority,” wrote the former midfielder in a “TNT Sports” post on Instagram. who play are the players and not the coach. The world turns around, friend. What you sow, you will reap.”

Luxembourg and its coaching staff were dismissed from Cruzeiro within the scope of the new administration of the club, whose football was purchased by a company owned by former player Ronaldo. Ronaldo was coached by Luxembourg at Real Madrid in 2005.

According to Marcelinho’s message, the coach took Ronaldo’s foot in Spain and now “has reaped” a resignation, as a result of the new management led by the former striker. Ronaldo and Luxemburgo also had some disagreements when the two defended the Brazilian team.

After leaving Cruzeiro, the coach, who had a contract for another two years, said he received the news “with great sadness”, as he hoped to end his career for Cruzeiro. In the note that announced the departure of the coach, Cruzeiro thanked the work of the technical committee, but did not mention the name of Luxembourg, who caught the team in the relegation zone of Serie B and managed to avoid the fall.

The fight between Marcelinho and Luxemburgo dates back to the 1990s, when the two were at Corinthians. In 2007, during a program on Band, the two offended themselves live and almost attacked each other, in one of the most remembered episodes of Brazilian sports TV. At the time, the coach called the former player “a brat, naughty”.