Marcelo D2 thought about leaving Brazil and reveals his vote for Lula: ‘There is no way out’ – 12/29/2021

Marcelo D2 does not shut up; whether with a microphone in your hands or in front of a computer or smartphone. The carioca rapper is part of the small team of artists that courageously takes a stand against measures taken by the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government on social media. And, because of that, he faces the anger of the haters that almost made him ill and leave Brazil.

“I’ve thought about leaving Brazil several times, but this is the place where I was born and raised. Here I have my friends and my family,” said Marcelo D2 in an interview with splash. “I’m still going to fight a lot for this because Brazil is very worthwhile. But I’m talking about the real Brazil. The Brazil of culture, of real people, and not the Brazil of plastic,” he added.

At 54 years old, the Planet Hemp frontman almost fell ill for defending on the internet this Brazil that he says is so worthwhile. With every tweet outraged by the news about the government, he deals with a flurry of name-calling, insults and threats from netizens defending the president.

“At the end of 2018 to 2019 I almost got sick from fighting so much on the internet. I was really sick, almost on the verge of a nervous breakdown. But I saw that people are ignorant and don’t know what’s going on. They’re being manipulated. , then I realized that it’s not worth fighting.”

Like Anitta, Samantha Schmütz, Bruno Gagliasso and João Gordo (from the band Ratos de Porão), to name a few examples, Marcelo D2 is among the artists who “put their face to the slap” without any fear when it comes to criticizing the measurements of the government. And the singer misses more professional colleagues joining the choir.

“It makes me a little sad to see people running away [de se posicionar]. And not just artists, but people as well, as citizens. But we artists are in a prominent position, so it would be interesting to take a stand, as we want a better world for everyone,” he said.

Always firm in his word and showing awareness, the singer does not spare words when criticizing musicians who are on the fence: “There are people who prefer status and are afraid of what the public will think. But this kind of thing is not possible. to be quiet, because what we’re going through in Brazil is very serious, it’s the worst situation we’ve been through since the military dictatorship. So, I think it’s ugly for an artist not to take a stand.”

But, with all this happening, what made Marcelo D2 give up on moving from Brazil? “You know, on the same day I get optimistic and pessimistic about eight times about our country. It’s hard to live here, but if we don’t have a little optimism it’s not worth it. And I believe things will change. We went through the dictatorship. military and we became the sixth best economy in the world, then we fell into the hole. We can learn a lot from that.”

Hopeful and with an eye on the future, to be more specific, thinking about the 2022 presidential elections, Marcelo D2 says: “I’m going with Lula. There is no other way out for this Brazil. The path now is with Lula for us to renew all this and put the train on the tracks again. We need social policy very well done, and that doesn’t exist in this white middle class, straight and whatever. They’re not worried about minorities and we need people who care about them. “

double life

Musically, Marcelo D2 only has reason to celebrate: he is torn between reaping the fruits of his latest album, “Assim Tocam Os Meus Tambores”, released in 2020, and the arrival of Planet Hemp’s next album, the group’s first unpublished work in 21 years.

“We’ll release the new album in the first half of next year, for sure. Planet Hemp is a political band and always has been. So, there’s no getting away from it, the theme of the songs will be this; we talk a little about conscience and a little marijuana”, says the singer.

In an excited tone with what’s to come, the singer celebrates: “We played three new Planet songs at the Fundição Progresso show, in Rio, and the audience’s reaction was incredible. It seemed that the crowd already knew the tracks without us divulging nowhere. It was an impact for us in the band.”

Already in his solo career, Marcelo D2 is looking forward to the Latin Grammy award — the album “Assim Tocam Os Meus Tambores” is competing in the category of Best Album in Portuguese Language. Detail: the work was recorded live at the singer’s house, on the Twitch platform, and without having to resort to a professional recording studio.

“Music is music. If you think about the Beatles albums that were recorded on four channels, you can see that what really matters is the music, not the quality of the recording. There are good songs on this record and it represents what this record was. moment we’ve been through,” concludes D2.