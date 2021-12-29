Maurílio got worse in the last 12 hours and has liver dysfunction, says bulletin | Goiás

Singer Maurílio, from the duo with Luiza, had a worsening in his clinical condition in the last 12 hours, according to the medical report this Wednesday (29). He had liver dysfunction, which happens when liver functions are compromised. The artist is using antibiotics and antifungals to fight a lung infection.

On Tuesday (28), Maurílio was diagnosed with septic shock and received booster medication, according to the accompanying doctor, Wandervam Azevedo. This condition is the result of an infection that spreads quickly and can affect several organs, according to the doctor.

The artist has been hospitalized for nearly two weeks in a serious condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Goiânia. Initially, the countryman was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism.

The singer has been hospitalized in Goiânia since the early hours of December 15th, after getting sick while recording a DVD in the capital. On that day, he even fell on stage and was rescued by the producer and partner Luiza.

The medical team said he had kidney damage and was undergoing hemodialysis. His sedation was withdrawn on the 17th so that doctors could assess his neurological conditions.

On the 18th, the hospital informed that he continued to improve his clinical condition and that he would start to be fed by tube. The next day, he started to breathe spontaneously and his wife, Luana Ramos, said that she talked to her husband in the ICU and that he cried.

The next day, he was transferred from Hospital Jardim América to Instituto Ortopédico de Goiânia (IOG), to continue the treatment with coverage by the health plan. He was also diagnosed with brain swelling.

Last Wednesday (22), the singer returned to kidney functioning. However, he is still undergoing hemodialysis.

On Sunday (26), the singer needed to change antibiotics after experiencing respiratory problems.

On Monday morning (27), the doctor said that the countryman had stabilized his condition, after having difficulty breathing during the previous day and night. The medical report detailed that the singer had bronchospasm, which was reversed, and had the antibiotic changed. However, this Tuesday (27), Maurílio had a worsening.

Already on Tuesday (28), he was diagnosed with septic shock and received booster medication, according to the doctor accompanying him, Wandervam Azevedo. This condition is the result of an infection that spreads quickly and can affect several organs, according to the doctor.

2 of 2 Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro, who is paired with Luiza, Goiânia, Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/Luiza and Maurílio Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro, who is paired with Luiza, Goiânia, Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/Luiza and Maurílio

