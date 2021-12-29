Maurilio has delayed tracheostomy; surgery prevents damage to the vocal cords – 12/28/2021

Singer Maurílio would undergo a tracheostomy this Monday (27), but the procedure was postponed after a decision by the medical team.

According to Dr. Wandervan Azevedo, in response to Splash, the decision to postpone the tracheostomy was taken due to hemodynamic instability, that is, abnormal or unstable blood pressure.

The countryman has been hospitalized since December 15, when he felt bad after a concert in Goiânia, where he was also recording a DVD alongside Luíza, his duo.

What is tracheostomy?

It’s a surgical procedure in which doctors place a tube from a hole in the trachea to “talk” to the lung—since the organ can’t perform its functions normally. With this, the patient is able to breathe “mechanically”.

According to otorhinolaryngologist Jamal Azzam, member of the ABORL-CCF (Brazilian Association of Otorhinolaryngology and Cervico-Facial Surgery), this type of procedure is indicated when a patient spends more than 15 days, on average, intubated — that is, with a cannula (tube) inserted through the mouth.

“Through the mouth, this tube passes through the vocal cords and, above 15 days —this is an average—, it can lead to a risk of injury. In other words, the person can lose his voice after the problem is healed. from this period, it cuts in the lower region, which is below the vocal cords, which is the tracheostomy”, he explains.

Both procedures, intubation or tracheostomy, have the same function: perform mechanical ventilation. “Tracheostomy is the same as intubation. The difference is that the probe does not pass through the mouth or the vocal cord. It is a communication route between this device and the lungs”, says the doctor.

Why did he have to postpone the procedure?

To insert the tube, the tracheostomy is usually performed under general anesthesia. But the singer did not have health conditions to undergo surgery. “The doctor chose to wait to perform the tracheostomy instead of putting him at a new risk in addition to his clinical problem”, explains Azzam.