Maurílio’s wife and mother ask for more prayers for the singer after worsening health: ‘It’s more than a winner’ | Goiás

“Don’t stop praying for Maurílio’s life. Let’s stay strong! I ask for more prayer. He’ll win. He’s more than a winner,” they wrote.

Luana and singer Maurílio — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The singer has been hospitalized in Goiânia since the early hours of December 15th, after getting sick while recording a DVD in the capital. On that day, he even fell on stage and was rescued by a producer and his partner, Luiza.

The medical team said he had kidney damage and was undergoing hemodialysis. His sedation was removed on the 17th so that doctors could assess the patient’s neurological conditions.

On the 18th, the hospital informed that Maurílio continued to improve his clinical condition and that he would start to be fed by tube. The next day, he started to breathe spontaneously and his wife, Luana, said that she talked to her husband in the ICU and that he cried.

A day later, he was transferred from Hospital Jardim América to the Instituto Ortopédico de Goiânia (IOG), to continue the treatment covered by the health plan. He was also diagnosed with brain swelling.

On the 22nd, the singer has had kidney function again, but he is still undergoing hemodialysis. On Sunday (26), he needed to change antibiotics after experiencing respiratory problems.

On Monday morning (27), the doctor accompanying the countryman, Wandervan Azevedo, said that the patient had stabilized after having difficulty breathing during the previous day and night.

Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro, who is paired with Luiza — Photo: Reproduction/Luiza e Maurílio

On Tuesday (28), Maurilio got worse because of a serious lung infection. According to Wandervan, the singer had septic shock, which is the result of an infection that spreads quickly and can affect multiple organs.

The medical bulletin released this Tuesday afternoon informs that the patient is still sedated, undergoing continuous hemodialysis and breathing with the help of devices. Maurilio was evaluated by an infectologist and started treatment with another antibiotic. He follows up with a hematologist, neurologist and nephrologist.

