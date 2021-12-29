Maurílio’s wife vents after the singer’s health worsens | celebrities



Luana and the singer Maurílio – Internet Reproduction

Luana and the singer MaurílioInternet Playback

Published 12/29/2021 09:11 AM

Rio – Luana Ramos, wife of country singer Maurílio, let off steam on social media in the early hours of this Wednesday after the artist’s health deteriorated. Maurílio is partnered with the singer Luiza. He was hospitalized two weeks ago after suffering cardiac arrest.

“Today, Maurílio didn’t have a good day, Sir, but I’ve come to thank you for being here,” said Luana on Instagram. “When the news came, we were calm, my mother-in-law and I remained so, with a calm that we can’t explain, only feel. With the certainty that it’s just an obstacle on the way, that Maurílio will overcome, he’s already overcome! “.

Luana also stated that she no longer considers herself the same person after everything that happened to her husband. “A turning point so big that I’ll never be the same person again. Praise God for that! Because today, I feel like I’m a better human being. Thank you my God for so much change, so much restoration!”

Maurílio suffered a worsening in his clinical condition, caused by a lung infection, and for that reason he had to undergo another round of antibiotics. The country singer has been hospitalized since the early morning of December 15th, when he felt bad after a concert in Goiânia. At the time, he was recording a DVD alongside his duo, Luiza.