Maurílio’s woman from the sertanejo asks for prayers after the singer’s deterioration, who is hospitalized

Cantor Maurílio, from the duo with Luiza, remains hospitalized with a serious lung infection and breathing with the help of devices

Luana Ramos, woman from the backlands Mauril, used her social networks to ask for prayers for her husband.

The singer, duo with Luiza, has been hospitalized since December 15 after suffering three cardiac arrests and has deteriorated in his health after a serious lung infection.

In Stories on her Instagram, this Wednesday morning, 29, Luana asked fans not to stop sending positive energies to Maurílio.

“Don’t stop praying for Maurilio’s life. Let’s stay strong! I ask for more prayer. He’ll win! He’s more than a winner”, she said.

On Tuesday, 28, Luana wrote a letter talking about the internment of the countryman. “Oh, God. How easy it is to adore you when everything is going well. How easy it is to forget to thank you too, when everything is going well. Today Maurílio didn’t have a good day, Lord, but I come to thank you for being here. Thank you Jesus for +1 day! Thank you for taking care of us, thank you for strengthening us! Yesterday I read words of healing, of faith and this morning I dreamed that I was visiting Maurílio in the ICU, he was awake, calm, smiling. prepare.. When the news came, we were calm, my mother-in-law and I remained so, with a calm that we can’t explain, only feel. With the certainty that it’s just an obstacle on the way, that Maurílio will overcome, now got over it!”, started writing.

“That night completes 2 weeks, my life took a 360°. Not only mine, of course, but now I speak for myself. Such a turnaround, that I will never be the same person again. Praise God for that! Because today, I feel like I’m a better human being. Thank you my God for so much change, so much restoration! I feel like it hasn’t even started yet, that there’s still a lot that will keep changing and working on me, but I already thank you for the change you’ve made until today, until now! I ask You, Lord, complete restoration in Maurílio’s health, in life, in everything! MAKE HIM A NEW VASE!! And I thank you Lord, because I know that this miracle has already happened!”.

MAURÍLIO SUFFERS HEART ARREST AND IS ADMITTED IN A SERIOUS STATE

Singer Maurílio suffered a cardiac arrest on the 14th, and was admitted in serious condition to a hospital in Goiânia. He got sick while recording a DVD in the capital, and after falling on stage, he was rescued by the producer and partner Luiza.

