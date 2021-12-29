Mbappé rules out possibility of leaving PSG in January: “I want to win everything this season” | international football

In an interview with CNN Sports, the 23-year-old forward guaranteed that he is completely focused on winning big titles for his current club, with which he has a contract until June 2022.

– I will give everything I have to win the Champions League, the championship and the cup. And to give the fans all the pleasure, because they deserve it.

Mbappé is a popular dream for the Spanish team and he even admitted that he would like to transfer at the last window, something he doesn’t regret.

I was honest. I gave a feeling, what I have in my heart. I’m happy to stay, it’s my city too. I’m French, I want to win everything this season — Mbappé

1 of 1 Mbappé is PSG’s top scorer this season — Photo: AFP Mbappé is PSG’s top scorer this season — Photo: AFP

Still on Real Madrid, Mbappé said that the only thing they have in mind is to defeat them in February and March, when the meringues face PSG in the round of 16 of the European Champions League.

– We have to be ready. It’s the time. The most important part of the season. Of course, we want to take it a step further now. It’s been two years since the final, the semifinal, but now we want to win – finished.