Mbappé says he looks forward to Neymar’s return: “We can do great things” | french football

Messi’s arrival at PSG made the French team one of the most famous in the world and generated expectations of what the Argentine could produce with fellow attackers Neymar and Mbappé. However, the first few months of the partnership weren’t all that flashy, and the MNM trio left fans eager to see better football in the second half of the 2021/22 season. And this anxiety is shared by Mbappé.

Mbappé rules out the possibility of leaving PSG in January: “I want to win everything this season”

The French striker gave an interview to the newspaper “La Gazzetta dello Sport” and was asked about the fact that the trio of stars has yet to show great moments in Paris. Then, he listed reasons that hindered the partnership from exploding so far and mentioned that the return of Neymar, who is recovering from an ankle injury, could mark a new moment.

– It is normal that there was a lot of expectation in relation to us. Everyone expects wonders when a team can count on players at that level. But we cannot forget the episodes that slowed things down: Neymar’s injury, Messi’s lack of adaptation and some difficulties in the team’s game. But when you have the opportunity to play with players in that category, you can only be confident.

Playing with them is an incredible opportunity for me and I’m looking forward to Neymar coming back because I think we can do great things with him in the second half of the season.” — Kylian Mbappé, PSG forward

Of course, another subject covered by the Italian newspaper was the future of the 23-year-old athlete, who has a contract with PSG only until the middle of next year, at the end of the current season. After Mbappé said he wanted to leave the club to head to Real Madrid in early 2021/22, expectations about his next steps have increased – including the possibility of a change of scenery in the window that opens on January 1st, a hypothesis already set aside by the player.

Mbappé has made it clear that he is not thinking about his future right now, whether it’s a possible renewal with PSG or a season-ending transfer. And who is focused on how to make a winning season with the Parisian team.