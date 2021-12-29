Meat consumption declines in pandemic | Agribusiness

Beef consumption among Brazilians has dropped significantly since the beginning of the pandemic and reached 26.5 kg per inhabitant in 2021. This is the lowest volume in 25 years and, compared to 2006, when there was a peak of 42, 8 kilos per inhabitant, the retreat is almost 40%. The data, from the National Supply Company (Conab), were highlighted and used as a reference by researchers from the Beef Intelligence Center (CiCarne), at Embrapa Gado de Corte.

Researcher Guilherme Malafaia and his colleagues Sérgio de Medeiros and Fernando Teixeira Dias, who signed the newsletter “Perspectives for beef cattle in 2022”, published by Embrapa on Monday, say that the level of consumption is the lowest in 25 years . Malafaia notes that data may differ depending on the organ used as a reference.

The drop has been noticed since last year, when the average consumption of protein was 29.3 kilograms per inhabitant. The scenario results from the increase in the cost of cuts and the lower purchasing power of people, due to the advance of inflation and unemployment. For CiCarne, the scenario should change “in the near future”. “We expect steady growth as income and food preferences expand. The trend towards more health perception [ao consumir a proteína] it will also be strong in beef”, say the researchers.

The internal recovery, however, may not occur in the short term. Global economies are expected to reheat for 2022 with the advance of vaccination, but inflation and unemployment should continue to pressure beef consumption in the country – and the domestic market absorbs 75% of production.

Despite the Brazilian having switched from steak to chicken, beef prices have not budged. One cause is the livestock cycle, when fewer animals are available for slaughter. In the third quarter of this year, for example, slaughter fell 10.7%, compared to the same period in 2020, to 6.94 million heads, according to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). Last year, there was a drop compared to 2019.

According to CiCarne, this year was marked by a reality similar to that of 2020, with a lack of animals to supply the domestic market. Apart from the effect of the livestock cycle, the lack of rain in the main producing centers also affected fattening. Thus, the level of prices for cattle fat remained above R$300 in the first half of the year.

Prices did not drop significantly even when China, the main importer, stopped buying in September, because of two unusual cases of “mad cow”. The Asians imported 50% of the 1.27 million tonnes shipped by Brazil between January and September. The embargo lasted more than three months, but was lifted.

The moment is one of cycle transition and the price of the calf remains above the average nominal value of 2020. This will lead to the retention of females to increase production. “As the current livestock cycle began in 2019, replacement costs should only start to decrease in 2023, despite the increase in the supply of these animals in 2022”, say analysts at CiCarne.

Regarding exports, advances are expected in 2022, believes Embrapa. Asia will continue to be the main consumer of Brazilian beef, with China at the forefront.

“We expect hog production to fall again in many Asian markets, including China, in 2022, due to falling prices and high input costs, thus discouraging production,” experts say. The factor may favor sales, but with fiercer competition from the United States.