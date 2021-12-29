Medina contract with Inter provides for automatic renewal in case of classification to Libertadores | International

Upon announcing the hiring of Alexander Medina, Inter’s board informed that the coach signed a contract for a year, with the possibility of automatic renewal for 2023 if he reaches the goal established in the contract. The club did not disclose what that goal would be, but the report from ge he learned that it is about getting a seat in the Copa Libertadores.

The objective was defined during the conversations between the coach and the Colorado board to sew the agreement. The club, which will compete in the Sudamericana next year, aims to return to the main continental tournament, whether via Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil or Sudamericana. The football executive, Paulo Bracks, spoke about the topic during the coach’s advertisement interview.

– The settlement was today (Monday). The entire contract is complex. The exchange of roles started less than 48 hours ago, details that need to be clarified. It is a one-year contract period with the possibility of renewal in success. An automatic renewal clause on success.

This Tuesday, Bracks will meet with Medina in Uruguay to work out details. President Alessandro Barcellos was in the neighboring country and sealed the negotiation, but he returns to the state capital.

Medina was one of the two names the management negotiated to replace Diego Aguirre. The other was Paulo Souza, coach from Poland, but who was also debating with Flamengo. Annoyed with what they called an “auction”, the Colorado board stopped talking to the European and concentrated efforts on the plow until it was right.