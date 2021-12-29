meet the possible PS Plus shooter

Deep Rock Galactic may be packed and ready to hit PS Plus. The cooperative action game has a good sales performance on Steam, was positively received by the specialized critics and has randomly generated environments to keep the gameplay unique.

As mentioned above, other versions of the game had previously been available, but only for PC and Xbox One. Now, its debut on PS4 and PS5 would take place via the January 2022 PlayStation Plus titles.

We’ve put together some interesting information about Deep Rock Galactic so that if it does appear on the PlayStation subscription service, players will know more details.

Sales on Steam in 2021 stood out

Several titles are released annually and taking into account the fact that it is a 2020 game, Deep Rock Galactic still appearing as a highlight is a positive thing. According to the Steam sales ranking for 2021, the shooter had a similar sales number to Hades, Skyrim, The Witcher 3 and Days Gone — all in the “Bronze” category.

Perhaps the multiplayer feature is a possible attraction for players to invite friends and the number — not disclosed directly by the platform — continues to grow, even after this time after the debut.

At Metacritic, reception from the public and critics was great

If Metacritic serves as a thermometer for you to judge a headline as good or bad, the news is encouraging. the version of Deep Rock Galactic for PC scores 85 on the Metascore, with a total of 20 reviews, and the audience averaged 8.2 based on 226 reviews.

Users judged the game as a fun option to play cooperatively. Even comparisons with Minecraft emerged in the comments.

Deep Rock Galactic matches are unique

Deep Rock Galactic’s network of dungeons always deliver something different with every gameplay session. The caves are processed in an unprecedented way and enemies and resources are unlikely to be in the same place when visiting a similar location.

Destroy everything!

To reach the goals, players need to dig through the dungeons and create their own paths. The network is rich in variations and gives explorers plenty of freedom to complete missions. Care at these times is necessary, as the chance of encountering enemies while exploring the underground is quite high.

4 players, 4 unique classes

Deep Rock Galactic is a game that prioritizes teamwork. You can call up to three other friends to join the group and face the dangers of the dungeons. Each of the miners has a distinct skill that is very useful to the rest of the members.

gunner — recognizes locations;

scout — illuminates the caves;

driller — can easily remove rocks;

engineer — supports the team with turrets and defensive equipment;

Apparently, the game will have interactions with DualSense

In the PS Store description of Deep Rock Galactic, a symbol indicating possible interactions with DualSense’s adaptive triggers is presented. Exploring the PS5 controller during gameplay can be a nice plus.

In addition to the shooter, two other titles are being speculated for the January 2022 PS Plus line-up. See which ones they are here!