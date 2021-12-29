Mega da Virada: no one has ever won a prize alone; see the biggest prizes

Caixa Econômica has already announced that this year’s Mega da Virada will have the biggest prize of the lottery, R$ 350 million. Until then, Mega da Virada’s biggest prize was in 2020, in the 2,330 contest, when R$325.2 million were paid.

The amount was divided between two bettors who hit the six tens. In this way, each received approximately R$162.6 million. But there is a prize that was divided among dozens of people.

If considered a single winner in the regular draw, the record was in contest 2150, in May 2019, when a player alone received R$ 289 million. At Mega da Virada, no one ever took the total prize alone.

Check out the biggest prizes paid by Mega da Virada in recent years: