MEI’s annual revenue will go from R$81 thousand to R$130,000

The MEI can currently have an annual income of R$81 thousand (monthly income of R$6,750). However, a Complementary Law Project (PLP 108/2021) by senator Jayme Campos (DEM-MT) which proposes to increase the annual gross income of individual microentrepreneurs (MEI) to R$130,000.

On August 12 this year, the text was approved by the Senate Plenary and was sent to the Chamber of Deputies, which has not yet analyzed the MEI revenue change. As soon as the deputies make their analysis and it is approved, it will go to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), to sanction it.

However, politicians took so long to decide that it will only be in 2022 that the issue will be resolved. So far, the National Congress has approved the PEC dos Precatório (Constitutional Amendment PEC dos Precatório), making room in the budget to support Auxílio Brasil, the new government social program that replaced Bolsa Família. But, the expansion of MEI’s revenue was stopped without any decision, which should only happen next year.

For the time being, whoever formalizes himself as an Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI) will have to have an annual gross income of R$81 thousand (in other words, his company’s revenue).

What changes?

Once the Complementary Law Project is approved, two important changes will take place in the MEI’s life:

An increase in the annual revenue ceiling, which will go from R$81 thousand to R$130,000, and the expansion in the number of employees (which currently only allows one) may make it possible for the micro-entrepreneur to have two employees hired.

The increase in the number of employees will not change the salary remuneration, which will remain the same (a monthly minimum wage or the category floor).

If one of the employees needs to leave, the MEI may hire employees in a number equivalent to those who were on leave for a specified period, until the employee who was on leave returns (according to the rules established by the Ministry of Labor and Employment).

The increase in MEI’s annual gross revenue from R$81 thousand to R$130,000 may contribute to the number of people formalized as MEI in Brazil.

Advantages of being MEI

MEI stands for Individual Microentrepreneur and is the self-employed professional. When registering with the MEI, the entrepreneur has a CNPJ, which allows the issuance of invoices, facilitates the opening of a bank account and loan applications, in addition to having the rights and duties of a legal entity.

Having the following advantages:

CNPJ, waiver of license and license for its activities;

You can sell to the government;

You will have access to banking products and services such as credit;

Low monthly cost of taxes (INSS, ISS and ICMS) in fixed amounts;

You will be able to issue an invoice;

Social security rights and benefits: Retirement by age; Retirement by; disability, sick pay, maternity pay, death pension (for family);

Access to SEBRAE technical support.