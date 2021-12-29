Meme coin shoots up 18,800% after Elon Musk tweet

Santa Floki (HOHOHO) soared about 18,800% in just 48 hours after Elon Musk tweeted about his dog. Sponsored

Sponsored

One tweet of Elon Musk containing a photo of his dog with the message “Floki Santa” was enough to make a meme coin, which bears the same name, skyrocket 18.840% in just 48 hours.

According to data from CoinGecko, Santa Floki was traded at US$ 000000012935 hours before the publication of the CEO of Tesla last Saturday (25), jumping to a historic high of US$ 0.00000245 on Monday (27) – appreciation of 18,840%. Since then, its price has fallen, losing about 60% from its maximum.

Elon Musk and Meme Coins

The episode seems to be another case where the market goes into a senseless euphoria, as there is nothing to believe that the billionaire was wanting to propagate the cryptocurrency. Floki is the name of Musk’s dog, and Santa is the English name given to Santa Claus, a costume that the pet was wearing in the photo.

This isn’t the first time Musk has caused a stratospheric appreciation of unknown cryptocurrencies. In May, one of your Tweets about SpaceX caused a 6,000% increase in the STAR token, which has no correlation with the company.

In another case, publications of the dog Floki also saw big price jumps from Floki Inu (FLOKI), a meme coin that has been having more and more success around the world. Due to its great growth, the project has closed several commercial partnerships in Europe, being investigated by advertising authorities in the United Kingdom.

Musk’s comments on his social networks have even given rise to new meme coins, which are created exclusively to take advantage of the momentary hype caused by the billionaire. However, traders and investors need to weigh in before deciding to invest in these cryptocurrencies, as many are accused by the crypto community of being just exit scams.

About Santa Floki, the official profile da meme coin on Twitter claims that Musk commented on and supports the project, something that has not been stated by the businessman so far.

Disclaimer

All information contained on our website is published in good faith and for general information purposes only. Any action the reader takes based on the information contained on our website is at his own risk and expense.