Meryl Streep’s nudity and more trivia

The movie “Don’t Look Up” — which has been buzzing on social media in recent days — has gathered, in addition to a cast of stars, a lot of curiosities behind the scenes.

Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet and more names starred in unusual moments from a rescue of dogs in a frozen lake to the loss of a tooth.

Check out:

rescue of dogs

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, had to jump into a frozen lake to save his two dogs during the shooting of “No Look Up”.

The revelation was made by the cast and the director of the feature film, during a panel held by Entertainment Weekly. According to filmmaker Adam Mckay, the artist has two Siberian huskies that look like “two tornadoes” and one of them fell into a frozen lake. After the rescue was done, it was the other dog who fell in the same place.

The two Siberian huskies go by the names Jack and Jill and were adopted by Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, model Camila Morrone, last year.

Meryl Streep Nudity

Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep at Bafta Image: Reproduction/Vanity Fair

Meryl Streep is one of Hollywood’s most prestigious actresses, collecting more than twenty Academy Award nominations throughout her career. Leonardo DiCaprio, another big name in cinema, doesn’t think differently. In fact, the actor has such an established image of the actress that he didn’t like the nude scene that she starred in the film.

In the Adam McKay-directed production, the 72-year-old actress has a brief scene in which she shows off her naked back with a tattoo. Despite being filmed with a stuntman, the moment was reason for DiCaprio’s disapproval. As the director himself, in an interview with The Guardian newspaper, the artist would have questioned the need to perform the scene.

“Do you really need to show this?” was one of the 47-year-old star’s remarks, according to the director. “Leo sees Meryl as cinematic royalty… although, perhaps, royalty is not a compliment, but as a very special figure in film history.”

Recordings without a tooth

Jennifer Lawrence revealed an embarrassing situation that occurred in the shooting of the new Netflix feature. The actress lost a tooth early in filming — and had to complete the job that way.

The artist explained the case to Variety:

I lost a tooth at the very beginning of filming. Because of the covid-19 pandemic, I couldn’t go to the dentist until the end of the movie. So I had to record most of it without teeth.

script rewritten

In addition to starring in the film, DiCaprio helped write the script for “No Looks Up”. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Adam McKay said the star worked with him in a scene that was rewritten 15 times.

piercing accident

Once again, Lawrence was involved in something unusual behind the scenes. The actress revealed that she had had an incident several times when she was featured. The reason: the piercing magnet I needed to wear.

Lawrence said the use of the accessory was important in characterizing his character, astronomer Kate Dibiasky. “In part of my research for the film, I talked to an astronomer. We kind of decided that Kate is the kind of woman who is fierce and like, ‘Notice me, hear me roar,'” she described. In addition to a nose ring and a red wig, the artist had to put on another piercing, which was held in place with a magnet.

And the nose piercings… One kind of hangs, and the other is a magnet. And many times, I inhaled such a magnet by accident and had to spit it out in front of Leonardo DiCaprio.

“Forget” how you act

Another star of the film, Meryl Streep faced a “blockage” on camera. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actress said that she “just lost control” during the recordings, and believes that the situation is related to the social isolation experienced during the covid-19 pandemic.