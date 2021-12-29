Mileide Mihaile is soaking after receiving diagnosis: ‘soon I’ll be 100%’ | Column Fabia Oliveira

Since leaving ‘A Fazenda 13’, Mileide Mihaile has been experiencing a whirlwind of emotions. Starting with the discovery of her mother’s cancer, Doralice, who was diagnosed a few days before she was confined, but the family did not let her know about the disease at the time, so that she would not give up on the reality show.

Afterwards, she had to deal with her relationship with businessman Neto Santos, which she ended up putting an end to in order to be able to dedicate more time to taking care of her mother and child. Well then.

In addition to the personal problems, Mileide still has to do the job, which became even more intense with the projection that the rural reality gave her. The fast pace of the ex-pea led her to a condition of exhaustion, which was diagnosed after she felt a little sick on Christmas Eve.

Searched by the column, Mileide told what happened. ““On Christmas Eve, I woke up feeling very sick. I went to the doctor and took several medications. It was a situation of exhaustion triggered by an overload of responsibilities. After leaving the reality show, I found a lot to handle on my own”, she says.

“In addition to the shock of returning to a very busy reality, I had to give full support and assistance to my mother and son, in parallel with my professional commitments, taking charge of all the projects and companies that I deal with directly. I’m recovering, resting, and I believe that soon I’ll be 100%”, concludes Yhudy’s mother, who thanks the positive messages she has been receiving from fans on her social networks.