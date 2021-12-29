Millionaire in 2021, Juliette reveals which color of panties she wore last New Year’s Eve · TV News

Winner of Big Brother Brasil 21 and phenomenon of popularity, Juliette Freire opened the game about what color of panties she wore at the turn of last New Year’s Eve. In keeping with popular sympathy, the tone of the women’s underwear determines what the next year will be like. In the case of the millionaire, she preferred to spend the celebration with a beige fabric.

The buzz about the lingerie used by the digital influencer started on Monday (27) on social networks. An Instagram profile questioned Juliette about the secret to changing her life from Paraíba.

In the post, Anitta’s friend explained that she wore beige panties. The information did not go unnoticed by the lawyer’s fans, and the “cacti” questioned her about the color this Wednesday (29) in the Stories tool.

“The beige panties you wore last year were new or old?” asked one of Juliette’s followers. She then explained why she hadn’t decided to turn the year around with a more traditional color, like yellow for more money or red to find the love of her life.

“It’s a deal to get this beige panty business going. Guys, we wear a lot when we’re wearing light clothes so we don’t mark it. That’s normal. Everyone wears it, for God’s sake, but it’s really funny. I’m thinking it’s great” , commented the paraibana, laughing.

Despite not being traditional, the sympathy gave Juliette luck in 2021. The makeup artist came out of the financial squeeze, in which she even needed emergency help from the government, and won the R$ 1.5 million prize at Big Brother Brasil 21.

The new millionaire also won many fans because of her style of play on the reality show. She left the show with 24 million followers on Instagram and is currently multiplying her fortune with advertising contracts and her career as a singer.

Check out the explanation video: