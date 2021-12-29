Milton Nascimento celebrates the ‘Clube da Esquina’ on stage with the Ouro Preto Orchestra – Culture

The nostalgia for the stages was eased to Milton Nascimento with the recording of a concert performed with his band and the Ouro Preto Orchestra. And the public will be able to check out this work this Wednesday, 29, at 8:30 pm, free of charge, on the orchestra’s YouTube.

“It took almost twenty months without stepping on stage. And I almost couldn’t believe it when my son, Augusto, who directed this show, told me about the idea of ​​recording with the Ouro Preto Orchestra”, Milton tells state. “After so long, it was great to sing again at the Theatro Central in Juiz de Fora, but the presence of the audience is still irreplaceable.”

For this show, the theme could be none other than the 50th anniversary of the album Clube da Esquina, released in 1972, a milestone in the history of Brazilian music. “THE Clube da Esquina it started through our friendship”, says the 79-year-old singer from Minas Gerais. “It’s like that to this day, and if it weren’t for that, it wouldn’t have Clube da Esquina. Lô Borges, Márcio Borges, Ronaldo Bastos and Beto Guedes continue in my life to this day. In fact, a few months ago, Beto started to be represented by Nascimento Música”, he says.

To return to offering the public with the album’s repertoire, as Milton recalls, it began before the pandemic. “We had already traveled practically all over Brazil with the tour Clube da Esquina. Still in 2019, we also took this show to nine countries”, he says, who highlights this online presentation. “Because of so many stories that involve both the album and the tour, it will be great for us to see the repertoire of the Club accessible to everyone with this broadcast.”

And, about being on stage next to the Ouro Preto Orchestra, Milton not only highlights the group as a reference in the music scene, but sees the importance of its connection with society through social and educational projects, such as the Nucleus de Apoio a Bandas and the Academia Orquestra Ouro Preto. “If it were just for the social action, the work carried out by Orquestra Ouro Preto would already be one of the most important musical projects in activity in Brazil today. I say this because they are not only forming young musicians, but also new audiences through large concerts”, emphasizes the singer and composer from Minas Gerais.

the orchestra and the musician

according to the conductor Rodrigo Toffolo, who conducts the concert, the presence of Milton Nascimento is a moment of accomplishment. “We grew up listening to Milton. We became Milton-inspired musicians. His work is the deepest Minas Gerias is the most authentic Brazil. His voice is a perfect instrument, unites the beautiful and the expressive. His discography, which I have all of here at home, has always been a refuge at different times. Clube da Esquina are two classic albums. Milton always ahead of our time. They are reference discs for every generation that is there and to come.”

The participation of the singer-songwriter, as the conductor tells, was due to a series of factors that contributed to this. “His desire to return to the stage, more than a year away, was one of them”, says the conductor, who adds to this the “sensitivity of his entire team, especially Augusto Nascimento (son of Milton) who felt that the moment would be ideal, taking into account the artistic desires and safety of the pandemic”. Finally, added to these observations is the fact that the preparation period and the chosen recording location are in the city where he currently resides, Juiz de Fora. “It happened at the right time, at the right time. And it was beautiful. Its beautiful!”

Necessary care

With the pandemic still demanding to follow the rules stipulated by the health sector, this meeting between Milton Nascimentos and the Ouro Preto musicians could not be otherwise. As conductor Toffolo recounts “the protocols were extremely strict and we did daily RT-PCR for the entire team for the recording”. “Absolutely everyone was vaccinated with both doses. In addition to masks and abundant use of alcohol gel. We took great care and everything went really well.”

Celebrating the Minas Gerais meeting, Toffolo reveals that he nurtures the dream that this work will take the road. “It would be amazing to be able to perform some concerts in 2022.”