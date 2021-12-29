Minister of TCU orders office to provide documents on termination of contract with Sergio Moro

BRASÍLIA — The minister of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) Bruno Dantas ordered the Alvarez & Marsal office to provide all documentation regarding the breach of the contract with former minister Sergio Moro, including details of the amounts paid to him.

The order was issued within a court case that investigates Moro’s role in the office. This is because Alvarez & Marsal was involved in the bankruptcy reorganization of Odebrecht, a company that was the target of Operation Lava-Jato — an investigation in which former judge Sergio Moro worked.

In the order, Bruno Dantas writes that he determines that an investigation should be carried out against the company “with a view to obtaining all documentation relating to the termination of the service provision relationship with former judge Sergio Moro, including the dates of the transactions and amounts involved”.

Moro ended his contract with Alvarez & Marsal on October 31st, amid the articulations for affiliation with Podemos to sew up his pre-candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic.

On a social network, the former minister refuted TCU’s action: “I worked 23 years in the public career. I fought against corruption in this country like no one else had ever done. I left public service and worked honestly in the private sector to support my family. I never paid or received bribes, cracked or bought mansions. I didn’t get rich in the public or private sector. I didn’t act in cases of conflict of interests. I repudiate the light insinuations of the TCU attorney about me and I regret that the body is used in this way. way,” he wrote.

