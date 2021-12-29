Ministry of Health confirms six cases of H3N2 in the DF

posted on 12/28/2021 6:46 PM



(credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

The Ministry of Health has confirmed six cases of the H3N2 virus, a subtype of Influenza A, called the Darwin strain (in the Australian city where it was initially identified), in the Federal District. According to data included until Monday (27/12) by states and municipalities in the Flu Surveillance Information System (Sivep-Influenza), 456 cases of influenza caused by the H3N2 virus were registered in Brazil.

São Paulo (151), Bahia (107), Rio de Janeiro (55), Mato Grosso do Sul (35), Minas Gerais (20), Amazonas (19), Espírito Santo (18), Paraná (15), Rio Grande do Sul (9), Goiás (7), Pernambuco (6), Sergipe (4), Pará (2), Roraima (1), and Santa Catarina (1) recorded cases of the Influenza A subtype.

According to the Federal Ministry, in the same period, 30 deaths were registered in the country due to the H3N2 virus in the following states: Rio de Janeiro (10), Bahia (9), Amazonas (3), Pernambuco (2), Espírito Santo (2) , Mato Grosso do Sul (1), Paraná (1), Rio Grande do Sul (1) and São Paulo (1).

Vaccination



The Influenza vaccine is still available at health units in the Federal District. There are about 30 thousand doses distributed at the vaccination points. The campaign started in April for some specific groups. But since July, according to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, the immunizing agent has been made available to the entire population, with the exception of children under six months who cannot receive this immunobiological.

“We have seen an increase in Influenza cases in several states, mainly in Rio de Janeiro. The Influenza vaccine is safe and prevents the most serious forms of the disease. As the campaign took place in parallel with the vaccination against covid-19, we realized that many people were afraid to receive the two immunization agents, but the two vaccines can be applied even on the same day, as directed by the Ministry of Health”, highlights Renata Brandão, manager of the Surveillance of Vaccine-Preventable Diseases at SVS.