Monark to release play-to-earn game: “the perfect MMORPG”

A gamer on Youtube for over a decade, Bruno Aiub (Monark) has finally managed to start producing his own game, an MMORPG with “crypto play-to-earn” elements. It is expected to be released in 6 years.

Next year I’m going to start producing my game, I’m so excited! I will be more present on urges and social networks, and less present here on Twitter. For those who want to follow this journey, I will soon launch a Vlog, wait. — ♔ Monark (@monark) December 26, 2021

Creator of Flow Podcast, Monark has commented in several episodes of the program about his intention to “revolutionize the gaming world”, but also that the project he had in mind was absurdly expensive.

About a year ago, when Bruno participated in the Master Podcast, he said that it has been a long time since he felt engaged in an MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game).

“For now there is no RPG that I can recommend for you, because humanity lost this technology.”, he vented.

Also in this conversation, Monark said that he wanted to build the game only with Brazilians, even if he had to bring them from abroad. “I wanted to prove that it’s possible for Brazilians to make cool games.”

The “Perfect MMORPG”

Monark’s plans are not simple, but extremely ambitious. Previously, he even expressed doubts about the viability of this game.

“I want to make a game with artificial intelligence that learns the player’s behavior and it tries to destroy the player. I don’t know exactly how I’m going to do this.”

In other words, Monark’s intention is that the game be controlled by an artificial intelligence that, from the machine learning (machine learning), had the objective of eliminating the thousands of players who would be living simultaneously in the same virtual reality.

He also wanted to run away from fantasy roleplaying, where the game takes players to experience the same story, without spontaneity. Monark’s MMORPG promises a unique adventure for every player, in an open world.

In episode 183 of the Flow Podcast, with gamer Yoda as guest, Aiub even said that the game should move closer to real life, with deaths being permanent. If you are defeated and still want to play, you will need to start a new character, but he may be from your family and inherit your assets and things he acquired during gambling.

Players’ creativity will be of utmost importance in a truly open game, because according to Monark, all items will be created by them, while only materials are dropped from creatures.

Regarding the game’s economy, it will have “a play-to-earn crypto element”, according tweet from Monark, who still hasn’t given more details about the project’s tokenomics. To follow the development of the MMORPG, just follow Monark on Instagram.

