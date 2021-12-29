more than 10 million workers can withdraw the amount

Currently, around 10.5 million Brazilians have not yet withdrawn the balance from their PIS/Pasep fund accounts. According to Caixa, around R$23 billion are “forgotten”, since their holders did not withdraw the amounts. Remember that you can withdraw the fund from PIS/Pasep until June 1, 2025 and that whoever does not make the withdrawal loses money. So, below, check out how to do this process.

Brazilians who exercised paid activity in private companies or public bodies between 1971 and 1988 can withdraw their Pis Pasep. It is worth remembering that, until May 2020, Caixa managed only the PIS quotas, intended for workers in private companies; while PASEP was managed by Banco do Brasil.

However, since May 2020, Caixa is responsible for all amounts, being where all workers entitled to PIS Pasep can receive. Thus, to check the balance and withdraw the shares from the PIS Pasep, simply access the FGTS website or mobile application (Android and iOS), or Caixa’s internet banking.

Finally, in the case of amounts up to R$3,000, withdrawals can be made directly at lotteries, corresponding to Caixa Aqui, but also at self-service terminals using the Citizen Card with password. For PIS Pasep amounts above R$3,000, withdrawals are only possible at Caixa branches. In this case, it is enough to present an official document with a photo.

Image: rafapress / shutterstock.com. Edition: Your Digital Credit