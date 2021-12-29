MP that enables online service at notary offices enters into force

A provisional measure (MP) edited by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and published this Tuesday (28) in the Official Gazette of the Union established the creation of the Electronic Public Records System (Serp), which aims to digitize the collection and the registry services in Brazil.

Valid from this Tuesday and with the need to be approved by the National Congress in the next 60 days, the System will allow online assistance and “remote access to information about the guarantees of movable and immovable property”, informed the government.

Documents and titles may be sent in electronic form for registration through a single internet access point. Likewise, certificates will be issued and information will be provided by public registry offices via online”, he adds.

According to the MP, the “interconnection of public registry services” is also established, as well as the databases of each registry, which makes Brazil move from a “local registry system to a national registry system”, said the secretary of Economic policy adolph Sachsid.

The MP also establishes that the regulation of the entire system will be carried out by the National Justice Department of the National Council of Justice (CNJ).

