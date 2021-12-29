Murilo forgets Flávia in the arms of a new love; see who · TV news

Murilo (Jaffar Bambirra) will get a little help from Cupid to forget about Flávia (Valentina Herszage) in Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!. Ingrid (Nina Tomsic) will be interested in the musician, and Bianca (Sara Vidal) will pull the strings to bring the two together in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

Vanda’s classmate (Ana Hikari) has been in the ditch ever since he took a foot in the ass of the pole dancer, who preferred to run after Guilherme (Mateus Solano). Half sidelined in the story, the singer will once again stand out when he helps Neném (Vladimir Brichta).

In the next chapters of the serial, the soccer player will lose the medal of São Judas Tadeu and will despair. The lack of the amulet will cause a series of misfortunes in the athlete’s life, who will be without his job in America and will still be wrongly accused of harassment. Murilo will eventually find the medal and will go after Flamengo’s former idol.

Meanwhile, audiences will see Ingrid suffer as she feels left out by Paula (Giovanna Antonelli). The girl will be devastated to hear her mother praise Flávia and will decide to unburden herself with Bianca.

Ingrid will be interested in Murilo

In the scenes that will air from January 7th , Murilo will return the amulet to Neném and will end up befriending Tina’s sister (Agnes Brichta), who will introduce him to Ingrid.

The heiress of Cosmetics Terrare will have an immediate crush on the boy and will tell Betina’s daughter (Carol Garcia). The teenager, then, will have the idea of ​​uniting the musician with her friend and will play cupid in the soap opera.

Nina Tomsic’s character will still appear sighing when thinking about the artist. In this way, the young woman will end up becoming Flávia’s rival for Murilo’s love and also for Paula’s attention.

The More Life the Better! premiered at the place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded and will remain on air until May of next year. The soap opera will be replaced by Cara e Coragem, which will go into production in January.

