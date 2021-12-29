Nathan, from Atlético-MG, is the midfielder that Fluminense is looking for to “close the squad” of Libertadores | football

The name of the midfielder that Fluminense had been keeping under wraps and who is trying to hire him to close the squad for the first phases of the Copa Libertadores da América is Nathan, from Atlético-MG. Two weeks ago, the tricolor board and coach Abel Braga decided that the 25-year-old player is the chosen target to be the team’s maestro, and since then the club has been talking to Galo, who gave the green light for a loan for a season. Negotiations are going well, but the hammer is not yet hit. América-MG is another interested in the athlete.
Nathan has 118 games and 14 goals for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético
Revealed by Athletico-PR, Nathan had great prominence for the Hurricane between 2014 and 2015 and was sold to Chelsea, England, for €7 million euros (R$23 million at the price at the time). But the midfielder never played for the English club and was loaned to Vitesse, from Holland, and Belenenses, from Portugal. In 2018, he returned to Brazil to Atlético-MG, also on loan. The player liked Galo and last year, with the support of coach Jorge Sampaoli, was bought outright for €3 million (R$17.9 million at the time).
Nathan is a midfielder by origin, but he has versatility as his main characteristic. He has also played as a winger, midfielder and even a center forward. In just over three years at Atlético-MG, the player played 118 matches and scored 14 goals. In 2021, it continued to be used by Cuca and participated in campaigns for the titles of the Campeonato Brasileiro, Copa do Brasil and Campeonato Mineiro, but only six of the 39 games were as a starter. Your contract at Galo runs until June 2024.
The midfielder was bought by Chelsea in 2015, but did not play for the club — Photo: Reproduction Instagram
Fluminense’s plan is to start 2022 with up to seven reinforcements in the squad to compete in the competitions of the first semester. With Felipe Melo, Willian Bigode and Mario Pineida already announced, and with Gérman Cano, Cristiano and David Duarte already on the way, the club aims for Nathan as the ideal target to “paint the seven”.