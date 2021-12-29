“Netflix movie, ‘Don’t look up’ makes us look in and around”

posted on 12/29/2021 06:00



Encouraged by those who saw it, I also tried to watch Don’t Look Up, available on Netflix. A film that became the last political issue of the year, with opposing opinions seeing the work as a criticism of the other side. Because it is a satire that moves everyone, with what we expose, in the pandemic, in the electoral dispute and in other controversies, not only in the United States, but also around here — as we revealed in the controversies surrounding the work on social networks. I see a lot of similarity — and even some inspiration — with another satire, from another period, the Cold War, by Stanley Kubrick, with Peter Sellers playing three characters: Doctor Strangelove or How I Stopped Worrying and Learned to Love the Bomb.

In the satire of 1964 and today, the presidency of the United States, science, radicalism, the military are portrayed; in both films, the end is tragic for humanity. Both are tragicomedies, as the characters’ ridicule exposes them to laughter. In the ancient Roman comedy, ridendo castigat … is criticized by laughing at those who want to lead us. In both films, casts reinforce the script. In Doctor Strangelove, in addition to Peter Sellers, George C. Scott and Sterling Hayden. In Don’t Look Up, Meryl Streep, as President of the United States, Cate Blanchett, as beautiful and vain TV presenter; Leonardo Di Caprio, the astronomer who calculated the comet’s impact on Earth; and Jennifer Lawrence, the intern who discovered the comet.

A medical researcher friend of mine felt portrayed in the film with the intern. I imagine how much he felt portrayed when the FBI kidnapped and covered with hood scientists who insisted on the Earth shock thesis. It is equivalent to real reproaches against those who bring theses different from the adopted dogmas. The film satirizes feminism, portraying a president with flaws equal to the worst demagogues; does the same with scientists who have become gurus. The one in the movie is very similar to Dr. Fauci (Dr Strangelove’s was in a wheelchair), or to the entrepreneurship of Elon Musk or Bill Gates. The TV average is due to the superficiality of the two presenters, the blonde and the black — but there is a realistic black, director of NASA. The written journal is spared at first, then abandons the search for truth. Radicalism separates lovers and even families, as shown in the film.

The president finally listens to the astronomer and agrees to send an expedition to blow up the comet. He chooses a hero for sacrifice — with the same characteristics as the cowboy pilot who hit Moscow on an H-bomb from the 1964 film. Astronomer Di Caprio changes sides, supports the demagogue president, abandons his wife and children, and becomes a lover of the selfish presenter. But the greed of a Big Tech entrepreneur convinces the president to cancel the mission, because the comet is very valuable in minerals, and he and his space contraptions will only fragment it. They will use it to give “wealth and work for everyone”. The mission fails, and the president tells the people to look down, so as not to see the approaching reality.

There is an allegory of the last supper in the family to which the astronomer returns, in which the only one capable of offering a closing prayer is a young man on the street. I won’t talk at the end. And I need to see the movie again, to discover more satire in every detail. But I’ve already felt that Don’t Look Up makes us look in and around, to be more aware of what we’re in for and why.