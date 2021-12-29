Netflix movie has two post-credits scenes

Find out what happens in the two post-credits scenes in the movie!

Attention: Spoilers Alert!





don’t look up was one of Netflix’s successful releases in late 2021. Directed by Adam McKay, the film features Earth people having to deal with an asteroid that threatens to destroy the planet. In a satirical tone, the film shows several reactions to this – from the ultra-rich caring only about saving themselves to those who care more about internet fame than the fate of the world. Amidst this madness, part of the audience may have lost the two post-credits scenes of the production, which maintain this same satire tone and show the fate of two characters (via comicbook).

As anyone who watched the film already knows, the threat of the asteroid ends up materializing, which in fact leads the planet to destruction. The first post-credits scene shows what happens to the character in Meryl Streep in face of that, since she, being the President of the United States, is one of the ultra-rich people who manage to leave the planet before the tragedy.

After the first wave of credits, it is possible to see the spaceship the character was on, more than 22,000 years after the end of the film, when the spaceship arrives at a distant planet. With that, the survivors begin to wake up and explore the new world in which they intend to live. As a prophecy said in the movie, however, the former US president ends up meeting her death quickly, as she is eaten by an animal called the Bronteroc.

The second post-credits scene is revealed only when all credits run out. This time, the focus is on Jason, the son of Streep’s character played by Jonah Hill. Forgotten by his mother, he appears in a moment that occurs right after the end of the film. The scene shows the world destroyed, with the character waking up amidst the rubble, apparently being the only survivor on the planet. As soon as he gets up, he takes out his cell phone and tries to make a post about surviving the apocalypse, even though no one else is alive to see the message.

In addition to Hill and Streep, don’t look up count with Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Timothee Chalamet and other big names in their cast. The movie is available on Netflix.

Stay with: