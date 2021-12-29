New mobility startups invest in direct consumer sales – Link

Those who walk through the streets of the main Brazilian capitals notice that the scenery is less colorful, without the scooters and the yellow and green bicycles parked on the sidewalks. The vehicles of Yellow, which became Grow after a merger with the Mexican Grin, disappeared from the map, as well as the modals of companies like Scoo and Lime. However, after a sequence of downfalls, a new generation of mobility startups in Brazil is now emerging, which is born outside the vehicle-sharing model.

The new wave of “mobitechs” (mobile startups, in the industry parlance) bets on direct sales to the consumer, bus charters, intensive use of data to escape traffic and, why not, on flying cars.

Considered the future of mobility, shared scooters disappeared from the streets of Brazilian capitals in 2020

One of the main names in this movement is Davinci, created in July 2021 by Eduardo Musa, ex-founder of Yellow (and also ex-Caloi, of bicycles). The company sells electric scooters directly to the consumer for up to R$7,500 — a price much higher than the per-minute rates run by the sharing model, which started at around R$3.

The startup’s bet is not on the scooter as a children’s toy, but as a means of transport for short distances (such as “micromobility”), such as trips to the subway or fast routes in the same neighborhood, avoiding taking the car out of the garage. The advantage over the bicycle (another modal in this type of trip) would be the practicality of the equipment, which is lighter and easier to store in increasingly smaller houses. And, unlike sharing (in which users found the vehicle on the street and left it on the sidewalk after using it, which infuriated city halls), the driver is responsible for the vehicle.

“Although cities are not prepared for scooters and shared bicycles, some people are structuring themselves for this micromobility. That’s why I believe in modals as the property of the individual”, defends Musa, who left Yellow shortly before the merger with Grin, in January 2019 — in July 2020, however, due to internal disputes at the top and the high cost of the business model (import and maintenance of vehicles are the biggest headaches for these startups), the company, leader in Brazil, filed for bankruptcy protection.

Ex-Yellow, Eduardo Musa created the startup Davinci, which sells electric scooters directly to consumers for up to R$7,500

For Michael Nicklas, a partner at the Valor Capital fund (an investor in Tembici, of orange bicycles sponsored by Itaú and the only survivor in the sector, with operations in eight Brazilian cities, in addition to Buenos Aires and Santiago), the history of yellow bicycles has given lessons. In his view, the sharing of scooters and bicycles has been shown to be more efficient when using fixed parking points, which makes the operation cheaper and controlled by municipal regulations.

“Yellow and Grin were pioneers, and every pioneer is the one who takes the first arrows,” he says.

Ways

For betting on scooters, Davinci is a lone wolf among mobitechs. But there are other startups in the field focused on vehicle production — one of the forces in the industry would be the green flag, abandoning combustion-powered vehicles in favor of electrified ones.

The main examples in Brazil are the Pernambuco Voltz and the Brasiliense Origin, of electric motorcycles, and the gaúcha Arrow, of vans. At the most extreme edge of innovation, Eve, which emerged from the cradle of innovation at Embraer aeronautics, gained the world’s attention to make the vertically propelled flying car (eVTOL) feasible and should enter the public stock market in the United States by means of a blank check (SPAC).

In addition, there are businesses that orbit other branches of the transport market. Currently, the biggest name in the sector is Buser, which charters intercity buses according to passenger demand. By raising US$ 700 million in June, the startup placed itself as a candidate for a future unicorn in 2022 (market valuation above US$ 1 billion), but it must face competition from the German giant Flixbus, which recently arrived in the country, next year .

And there are those who want to face giants like Google, owner of Maps and Waze: Quicko, founded in 2018, is an application that promises to shorten and reduce passenger journey costs by drawing more efficient routes, mixing different modes, such as bicycles, buses , subway, cars and intercity travel. The startup’s focus, however, is the day-to-day user, back to work. “We need to move towards a more sustainable and more pleasant mobility”, defends Pedro Somma, founder and CEO of the startup.

Aware of this new generation, Bossanova Investimentos launched a fund in search of early stage mobitechs in Brazil. “There are several holes in all mobility segments, whether for people or cargo or from the supply chain to the provision of the service”, says Marcella Santos, a partner at Bossanova. “It’s a market that remains heated and there are large investors with a specific focus on this sector.”

Startup Buser, from intercity travel, is one of the names tipped to become ‘unicorn’ in 2022

Sharing brakes

The scenario of the disappearance of scooters is a movement contrary to what is seen in Europe and North America, where shared vehicle startups are the new bet for the resumption of the post-pandemic. After the social isolation demanded by covid, companies like the American ones lime and bird, the german Tier and the Dutch Dott accelerated acquisitions of other startups and operated at full speed to keep up with the high demand for short trips in large urban centers.

According to experts in the innovation market, the reason for success there, and not here, lies in the daily adherence of these modes of micromobility to the routine of cities. “Brazilians are not in the habit of getting around by bicycle and the like”, points out Guilherme Fowler, professor at Insper. With the pandemic, he says, the curve of adoption of this type of transport was interrupted, making the popularization of the modes unfeasible amidst social isolation.

The fact is, however, that consumers liked the service, which may encourage the resurgence of these scooters and bicycles in the streets. “The sharing model went through a very strong stress test with the pandemic, but it didn’t fail in Brazil”, observes Fowler.

Startups Yellow and Grin merged to form Grow, which had a trajectory of stumbling blocks and internal problems

For Felipe Matos, president of the Brazilian Association of Startups (ABStartups), the challenge for entrepreneurs in the field is to be able to solve the equation of the business model. The main factor is the high cost of maintenance (sometimes this equipment was damaged by users, without being held responsible for the repairs) and the importation of vehicles, which are produced abroad – and the current rise in the dollar may be a barrier at this time . “The account closes better in Europe than here, but that doesn’t mean that it won’t be able to close here in the future as well.”

Despite not entering the sharing model now, Davinci recognizes that the resurgence of this service on the streets can help sell more of these scooters to consumers and that, mainly, the startup has an advantage over new competitors: it has a factory in operation in the Manaus Free Trade Zone, which can make the product more competitive in relation to imported ones.

“We do not rule out going into sharing because we can solve this equation, which is the high cost of the operation. If this model comes back, we are well positioned for it. But first, we need to resolve infrastructure and legislation issues to enable micromobility. And that is far away at the moment”, explains Musa.