New synopsis indicates change in the relationship between Bruce and Catwoman in the film

A possible new synopsis shows that Bat and Selina will have an old relationship in the plot

The new trailer of the long awaited the batman is already between us, and the dynamic between the gotham bat and the Cat Woman is one of the highlights of the preview. But the relationship between the two should be even more intense in the film: a new possible synopsis, which has been circulating on the internet, may reveal a little more about the relationship between Selina Kyle with Bruce Wayne in the plot.

The synopsis surfaced on a German website called Cinemaxx (via CBM). From what the text indicates, it is likely that we will see an old connection between the two guards. The synopsis says:

“The dark and stylish retelling of the Dark Knight’s fight against crime in Gotham. Gotham is under attack for a series of cruel crimes, and the police are failing to deal with the situation. Bruce Wayne – better known as Batman – does what he can, but he has his limits. Penguin is involved, but he’s just one of the city’s vast swamps. The presence of her childhood friend Selina Kyle, or Catwoman – adds an even more confusing emotional charge amidst the violent struggle for justice.”

So, according to the new synopsis, Bruce and Selina can be childhood friends in the movie, which makes sense if it’s presented through Carmine Falcone. Also, there is likely something in the Wayne family that the Charade intends to expose what may be a darker relationship between Bruce’s bloodline and the Falcone family.

It is noteworthy that this is just a possible synopsis of the long one, as there is no confirmation from official sources. The new official synopsis of the film was released yesterday. Check out:

“Two years of chasing the streets as Batman (Robert Pattinson), causing fear in the hearts of criminals, has driven Bruce Wayne into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies – Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis) and James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) – among the city’s corrupt network of officials and key figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of revenge among his fellow citizens. When an assassin strikes Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters characters like Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and Edward Nashton/Riddler (Paul Dano). As evidence begins to point closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham.”

the batman is driven by Matt Reeves and counts on Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrel, John Turturro, and Paul Dano in the cast. The movie is scheduled to premiere in theaters March 3, 2022.

