New Year’s Eve in Rio should reach 100% hotel occupancy and it’s already packed with restaurants and beaches

RIO – Even without concerts at New Year’s Eve at Copacabana Beach, and despite the pandemic, Rio is already experiencing the New Year’s Eve atmosphere. For the celebration, occupancy in the city’s hotels has already reached 92%. The Union of Means of Accommodation of the Municipality (Hotels Rio) says that the demand of tourists continues to grow: last week, the percentage was 86%. Yesterday, the movement of people from other states on the beaches of the South Zone was large. Bars in the region are already full: at the restaurants at Forte de Copacabana, there were lines at lunchtime.

President of Hotéis Rio, Alfredo Lopes says that the sector has been booming since Christmas, when it received a number of tourists 18% higher than in 2019. For New Year’s Eve, there is an expectation of 100% occupancy. Today the city has 52 thousand rooms. At the turn of 2020, the last with a party in Rio, the hotel capacity reached 98%.

— We believe that the occupancy will be 100%. People are staying more days in the city, they are stretching, even to catch Saturday and Sunday. Rio is surfing in the condition of having high vaccination coverage rate – says Lopes.

Today, 80% of its population in Rio has been vaccinated with two doses against Covid-19. According to the president of Hotéis Rio, 90% of tourists who will experience the turnaround in Rio are Brazilian, with 60% of them coming from São Paulo. Among international visitors, 70% are from South American countries.





Copacabana this Tuesday was full of tourists who have already arrived for New Year’s Eve. Many enjoy the sunny day on the sand and on the boardwalk. Student Thayna Diniz, 23, from Santo André, São Paulo, was on a walk yesterday at Fort Copacabana: she said that she is in Rio to see the fireworks display with her feet in the sand. It will be your first New Year in town. And her idea is only to leave on January 5th.

— Not having a show on Copacabana’s New Year’s Eve won’t interfere at all. What matters is being with my friends, with people I like – says Thayna, who was surprised by the movement in Copacabana. — I didn’t expect to find a Rio so full, but it’s possible to enjoy

To avoid crowding, in addition to the cancellation of shows in Copacabana, there will be restrictions on transport services on Fridays. As announced by the city, more than 20 bus lines will have a change of itinerary starting at 20:00 on Friday. At this same time, the subway will close. In addition, the entry of chartered vehicles to Copacabana will be blocked from midnight on the 30th.

President of the Union of Bars and Restaurants of Rio (SindRio), Fernando Blower says that the climate seen today in the city, which resembles Rio pre-pandemic in summer, should extend until Carnival:

—As much as it doesn’t have the shows, there are tourists arriving. The maintenance of fireworks and private events also meant that many cariocas remained in the city. This year’s scenario is very positive. After Christmas, people have already started arriving in Rio. Since Sunday, the flow has been increasing.

David Zylbersztajn, partner at the Lamare kiosk, in Ipanema, in view of the current scenario, makes his bet:

—Rio will be the main destination of the Brazilian summer.

‘Farofa’ in the sand

For many locals and tourists, the New Year celebrations in Copacabana do not depend on stages with artists. Bruno Amorim, 21, from Rio de Janeiro, says he is going to his fourth New Year’s Eve at Princessinha do Mar.

— I believe that all that mess will continue in the sand of Copacabana. This get-together, the guys getting together, all this will have. It’s cultural in Rio, and the party will continue to be big and intense — analyzes the Portuguese teacher, who lives in the parish and promises, in the company of friends, to arrive early in Copacabana on the 31st and wait for the fireworks show at a kiosk.

Another who walked around Copacabana yesterday was the 38-year-old journalist from Rio de Janeiro, Bruno Anacleto, who currently lives in São Paulo. For him, the cancellation of the shows should affect the cariocas more than the tourists.

— Not having shows puts off more the residents of Rio de Janeiro who tend to spend New Year’s Eve here, and not those who come from abroad — says he, who will be in the sand at midnight on Friday.

But his mother, who lives in the North Zone, is going to spend the upset in another son’s apartment, in Copacabana. Lucimélia Siqueira, 60 years old, reveals that she is afraid of agglomeration:

— I didn’t think Rio would be so full.

From Brasília, photographer Amanda da Silva has been in Rio with eight friends since the 26th. Yesterday, they were enjoying Copacabana. But the turn for 2022 will be in Arraial do Cabo:

— We joined the desire to visit Arraial do Cabo with the idea of ​​spending these days in Rio, visiting the tourist spots.

