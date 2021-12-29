New Year’s Eve threatened? After Bahia, heavy rains should hit Rio, São Paulo and Minas

After heavy rains in Bahia, which resulted in 20 deaths and more than 30,000 people homeless due to floods and landslides, Southeastern states may be the next to suffer from the storms, on New Year’s Eve. An alert sent by meteorology company Metsul, on Tuesday, says that precipitation volumes should be very high in several areas of the Southeast, and the greatest risk is in Minas Gerais, but with worrying forecasts also for São Paulo and Rio. On Monday, O GLOBO, the humidity corridor that affected Bahia is heading towards the South.

🔴 ATTENTION – ALERT | Southeastern Brazil will be the next to suffer extreme rain, floods and landslides after the disaster in Bahia and Tocantins. https://t.co/zEnk7tGejl — MetSul.com (@metsul) December 28, 2021

As Minas and Rio have many cities in mountainous regions, Metsul warned of the possibility of landslides and floods in the next 10 to 15 days. In other words, in addition to the turn of the year, the first days of 2022 can be affected by storms. In a projection made by the company, based on the German Icon meteorological model, a tendency of heavy rain was detected in the next seven days in Minas, with an accumulation of 200mm to 300mm of precipitation in some cities. In the Southeast, the capital with the greatest risk is Belo Horizonte, and the accumulated volume of water, joining its Metropolitan Region, could exceed 200 mm in the next week.

Cities lost vaccines:‘It’s the perfect storm’, says Rui Costa

Metsul’s projections were also made in two other models for a 15-day period forecast, with signs of precipitation volumes from 300 mm to 500 mm accumulated in locations in the Southeast, also with emphasis on Minas. But areas of Rio and São Paulo can also suffer from excessive rainfall. In Campos de Jordão (SP), for example, the historical average is 300 mm of rain for the entire period of December, so some cities can receive, in two weeks, rain normally forecast for the entire month. Traditionally, an accumulation of 30 mm in one hour is considered to result in flooding in urban centers and an accumulation of 100 to 120 mm in three days in mountainous areas can cause landslides.



Rescue teams try to convince residents to leave flooded homes, but they are met with resistance. City Hall estimates that 70% of the city’s population has been affected by the waters.

This Tuesday, the city of São Paulo registered rain in all its regions. The capital entered a “state of attention” for flooding at 12:25 pm.

Metsul meteorologist Estael Sias says that south-central Minas and northern São Paulo are the most worrying regions at the moment. But the mountainous region of Rio, the metropolitan regions of Rio and Espírito Santo, in addition to portions of Goiás and Mato Grosso also demand attention.

— The results of the projections are worrying. Given the scenario that we have already registered, such as in Bahia and northern Minas Gerais, there is already an environment of vulnerability. So the risk of disturbances in the Southeast is very high – explained Sias, who recalls that the situation in Bahia resulted from the combination of the phenomenon of the Convergence Zone of the South Atlantic (ZCAS) with a subtropical cyclone observed about two weeks ago in the state, which accelerated the accumulation of moisture.

On Monday, meteorologist Marcelo Seluchi, general coordinator of Operations and Modeling at the National Center for Monitoring and Alerting of Natural Disasters (Cemaden) explained that the Bahian tragedy was triggered by ZCAS, a colossal channel of moisture brought in from the sea that “parks” on certain areas, causing heavy rain and flooding for days. This mass of moisture will move to the Southeast and the South, which motivates rain forecasts. He stated, however, that it is not yet possible to know whether the rainfall will occur at the same level as those recorded in Bahia.

See the video:Man is rescued from home with water up to his chest and saves only documents, in Itabuna (BA)

— ZCAS spread throughout Bahia, which is completely out of the ordinary, and showered in a region about 1,000 kilometers north of the one that usually occurs (the Southeast). And this phenomenon, which in itself would be rare, happened twice in the same month – said Seluchi.